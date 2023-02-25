ASUN

MISSOURI STATE 11, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10

Nick Rodriguez's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 14th inning lifted Missouri State to a marathon victory at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., on Friday evening.

UCA (3-2) led 9-6 through seven innings, but a two-run triple by Missouri State center fielder Spencer Nivens pulled the hosts within a run, and he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 9-9, ultimately sending the game to extra innings.

Kolby Johnson -- who finished the day 2 for 5 with 3 RBI -- put UCA up 10-9 in the top of the 13th with a solo home run, but Missouri State (3-2) immediately answered with a sacrifice fly to extend the game.

Mason Griffin suffered the loss for UCA, striking out one in the bottom of the 14th but allowed two hits and a walk to the other three batters he faced.