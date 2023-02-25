Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ASUN MISSOURI STATE 11, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 1:59 a.m.

ASUN

MISSOURI STATE 11, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10

Nick Rodriguez's RBI single with one out in the bottom of the 14th inning lifted Missouri State to a marathon victory at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo., on Friday evening.

UCA (3-2) led 9-6 through seven innings, but a two-run triple by Missouri State center fielder Spencer Nivens pulled the hosts within a run, and he scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 9-9, ultimately sending the game to extra innings.

Kolby Johnson -- who finished the day 2 for 5 with 3 RBI -- put UCA up 10-9 in the top of the 13th with a solo home run, but Missouri State (3-2) immediately answered with a sacrifice fly to extend the game.

Mason Griffin suffered the loss for UCA, striking out one in the bottom of the 14th but allowed two hits and a walk to the other three batters he faced.

Print Headline: ASUN MISSOURI STATE 11, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 10

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT