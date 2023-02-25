Bears end season with loss

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball season came to an end Friday.

UCA, already out of postseason contention, fell 72-56 to Kennesaw State at the Farris Center as the Owls clinched a share of the ASUN regular season conference title.

Friday also brought the end to Eddy Kayouloud's career in Conway. He scored 20 points, grabbed five rebounds and received a standing ovation by the announced crowd of 1,248 as he exited for the final time.

"Eddy loves the University of Central Arkansas, [and] the University of Central Arkansas loves Eddy more than he can probably ever know," UCA acting head coach Brock Widders said. "I'm so happy for him tonight that he's been able to have this experience. And ultimately, I'm happy that I've been able to experience Eddy, because he's impacted my life a lot."

"I don't think I realize that this is the end of my UCA career, but I'm just glad I got to spend those last moments with the guys and play with them one more time," Kayouloud said.

After Thursday's 101-71 loss to Jacksonville State, UCA made changes to its defense for the final game.

The Bears (9-22, 4-14 ASUN) came out in a 2-3 zone against the Owls (23-8, 15-3). Two minutes in, it looked like UCA could be in for another track meet as Kennesaw State scored three times on five possessions.

"I wanted to give them something different," Widders said. "After those first three [scores], I was thinking 'Well, we're going to do this again.' I'd already decided that I wasn't going to do what coaches do and as soon as they score against the zone, you get out of it. I like the energy it gave us, so I'm very happy with the defensive end."

The Owls scored 39 points in the first half but were held to 33 points on 38.7% shooting in the second half.

Camren Hunter had 20 points. He and Kayouloud combined for 40 of the Bears' 56 points.

KSUMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Robinson215-63-41-41013

Burden365-120-21-60611

Youngblood335-140-01-31212

Stroud233-100-04-11326

Rodgers253-80-00-5219

Peterson191-32-21-7124

Jennings223-70-01-2108

Cottle41-30-01-1023

Ademokoya172-60-00-0006

Team4-6

Totals20028-695-814-4501572

PCT. -- FG 40.6. FT 62.5. 3-PT. -- 11-33, 33.3 (Rodgers 3-6, Admokoya 2-5, Youngblood 2-10, Jennings 2-5, Cottle 1-2, Burden 1-3, Stroud 0-2). TO -- 15 (Burden 6). ST -- 7 (Burden 2).

UCAMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Kayouloud328-172-22-52320

Olowokere262-60-01-7014

Cooper321-110-02-4332

Hunter377-152-21-32220

Munson110-10-00-0100

Cato291-42-21-8114

Reeves150-42-21-3102

Daughtery142-30-01-1304

Kirsipuu30-00-00-0100

Team0-4

Totals20021-618-89-35141056

PCT. -- FG 34.4, FT 100.0. 3-PT. -- 6-25, 24.0 (Hunte 4-8, Kayouloud 2-6, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-4, Cooper 0-6). BL -- 5 (Cato 3). TO -- 12 (Olowokere, Hunter, Cato, Kirsipuu 2). ST -- 7 (Kayouloud, Olowokere 2).

Halftime -- Kennesaw State 39, Central Arkansas 28

Officials -- Chumley, Davis, Thomas

Attendance -- 1,248

SUN BELT MEN

ARKANSAS STATE 64, LOUISIANA-MONROE 61

Four players reached double figures as the Red Wolves wrapped up the regular season with a win at Monroe, La.

Caleb Fields led ASU (12-19, 4-14 Sun Belt Conference) with 15 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds. Terrance Ford and Omar El-Sheikh each added 13 points, with Izaiyah Nelson scoring 10.

Louisiana-Monroe (11-20, 7-11) led 35-28 early in the second half, but ASU used an 18-3 push over the next 10 minutes to take control.

ASU will be the No. 13 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament next week in Pensacola, Fla., opening with Coastal Carolina on Tuesday.

SUN BELT WOMEN

TEXAS STATE 86, ARKANSAS STATE 79

Arkansas State's three-game winning streak was snapped at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Texas State (21-8, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference) led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter ASU (11-18, 6-13) pulled within six in the final minute.

Izzy Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with 25 points and Lauryn Pendleton added 19. ASU's loss combined with an Appalachian State win means the Red Wolves will be the No. 11 seed in the Sun Belt Tournament. They will play South Alabama in Tuesday's first round.