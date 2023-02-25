Bentonville girls return with plenty of firepower

It would be easier to count the years the Bentonville girls swimming and diving team has not won a state championship in Arkansas' highest classification over the last 20 years than the years in which it did not.

The Lady Tigers have won 17 of the last 20 state tournaments and are the four-time defending state champions.

Today, they're looking to win a fifth team championship in a row and 23rd overall in the Class 6A state tournament at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's Donaghey Student Center.

With two defending state champions returning, Bentonville Coach Liz Taylor said her team likes its chances at another title.

"We have some really great juniors and seniors, so they're a little bit nervous, but for a lot of them, once they get there, the hard work is done and they feel prepared," Taylor said.

Bentonville senior Lienfang Yu and junior Susie Lee are both defending state champions in two events each.

Yu, a South Carolina commitment, is a three-time defending state champion in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley. She was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Girls Swimmer of the Year as a sophomore in 2021.

Lee won the Class 6A 100 freestyle and 500 backstroke in 2022 in her first season with the Lady Tigers after moving from New Jersey. She was the All-Arkansas Preps Swimmer of the Year as a sophomore in 2022.

Other defending state champions competing in today's meet are Springdale's Kevin Brumfield (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly), Bentonville's Gage Johnson (100 backstroke) and Springdale Har-Ber's Connor Boatright (500 freestyle) on the boys side; Bentonville West's Ellie Schrank (100 backstroke), Rogers' Addison Wicklund (100 butterfly) and Conway's Lydia McClugage (50 freestyle) in the girls competition.

Taylor, a swimmer herself at the University of Arkansas from 2010-15, was named the Bentonville swim coach before the 2018-19 season. She said there's no secret sauce to the team's sustained success in the pool, that it's more about the culture of hard work they've created.

"With the girls, we always say it's really hard to stay on top and the pressure to remain the No. 1-ranked team in the state is going to be hard," Taylor said. " ... I think it comes down to the kids and the coaches here. We just try to build within the kids to prepare them to keep on this legacy.

"Making it to the state meet is a big deal to them because there has been a legacy built, especially on the girls side, they want to continue to be the class that gets it done and see how far we can take it."