Best Friends Animal Society plans pop-up events as March 11 grand opening in Bentonville nears

BENTONVILLE -- Best Friends Animal Society will host a series of pop-up events in advance of its opening March 11, according to a news release.

The center at 1312 Melissa Drive is adjacent to Founders Classical Academy. It will be about 20,000 square feet on 6 acres owned by Best Friends.

There will be prize giveaways, local vendors, Best Friends swag, entertainment for pets and people and more, according to the release.

The Best Friends on Wheels tour is free. Each stop will offer a glimpse of what the community can expect at the new pet resource center.

Stops include:

• Thursday: 3 to 6 p.m. at J.B. Hunt, 615 J.B. Hunt Corporate Drive in Lowell.

• March 4: Noon to 3 p.m. at Wilson Park, 675 N. Park Ave. in Fayetteville.

• March 6: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St in Bentonville.

• March 9: 3 to 6 p.m. at General Mills, 5001 Founders Drive in Rogers.

The grand opening of the pet resource center will be at 10 a.m. March 11, according to the release.