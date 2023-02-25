Blazers shine from line, sneak into tournament

JONESBORO -- Valley View connected on 33 of its 43 free-throw attempts on the Blazers' home court Friday night to take a 51-45 victory over Marion.

Marion will be the No. 1 seed from the 5A-East Conference in next week's state tournament, while Valley View (10-13, 7-7) clinched its spot in the tournament with the victory.

Valley View senior Jackson Harmon paced the Blazers with 19 points, including a 14-of-15 performance from the free-throw line. Oliver Barr chipped in with 8 points, and Gavin Ellis added 7.

Marion (25-6, 13-1) got a game-high 24 points from sophomore Lydnell Buckingham, and Kayden Nesbitt added 8 points and 7 rebounds.

Valley View ended the first quarter on an 11-3 run to lead 15-10 after a quarter.

The Blazer lead hit seven points early in the second quarter, but Marion responded with a 12-0 run, helping the visitors to a 26-22 advantage at halftime.

Valley View made 7 of its 9 free throws in the third period and made 12 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to turn Marion away.

GIRLS

MARION 51,

VALLEY VIEW 41

Marion dominated the second half to blow open a two-point halftime lead in a victory over Valley View.

The Lady Patriots (12-13, 9-5) never trailed at Valley View to clinch the No. 2 seed in next week's Class 5A state tournament in Pine Bluff despite starting conference play 0-3.

Marion forced 16 Valley View turnovers, and allowed the Lady Blazers (8-17, 3-11) to make just 11 of their 55 field-goal attempts.

Marion junior point guard Ny'Asia Jackson paced the Lady Patriots with 12 points and six assists, Aaliyah Taylor hit for 10 points, while Taylor Little and Brianna Dyson added 8 apiece.

Morghan Weaver led all scorers with 20 points, but no other Lady Blazer scored more than Annika Willbanks' 7 points.