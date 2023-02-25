Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Saturday, Feb. 25

Highland plans Arts of Worship

Highland Ministries, 1320 S. Peach St., will present Arts of Worship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the general public. The service will emphasize how the arts are used in worship, said Gekisha Shaw, Highland's assistant minister of music. "Arts of Worship is a night of expressing worship and invoking God's presence via different artist forms outside of the norm, such as spoken word and dance," Shaw said. "It's a night of seamless music, scripture, prayer, dance, spoken word and other giftings that bring glory to the Father."

Youth Sneaker Ball set

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church will present a Sneaker Ball for youth from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the Hurricane HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St. Youth in the 3rd through 5th grade will be in the center's multi-purpose room and must be accompanied by an adult. Youth in middle through high school will be in the gym. The Sneaker Ball is free and open to any youth. It's a semi-formal dance where people wear sneakers instead of dress shoes. It is meant to be a kick-off event for New St. Hurricane's Youth and Young Adult Weekend celebration. The weekend will climax Sunday at 11 a.m. with a youth themed worship service. Sean Jarrett, a pastor from New Jerusalem Church at Tulsa, Okla., will be the guest preacher, according to a news release.

Gospel group to be honored at Dumas

Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church at Dumas will host the pre-anniversary of Totally Committed gospel singers at 6 p.m. Saturday. Guests will include the Hughes Singers of Helena, the Chosen Ones of Fordyce, Women of Praise of White Hall, Set Apart, Nu Emage, Voices of Deliverance, Sonz of Glory, Spiritually Devine, and Faith of Harmony all of Pine Bluff. A special tribute will be made to the Birds of Harmony and the McLettic Stars. The service is free and open to the public.

ASC plans Weave & Unwind Workshop

Morgun Henson, the communications and development coordinator at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, will teach the basic skills of weaving during Weave & Unwind from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The class will teach participants how to create a wall hanging using weaving techniques. The class is open to people ages 21 and older, and complimentary wine, beer, soda, water and coffee will be provided. The cost is $25 for ASC members and $35 for nonmembers. Materials are included and no experience is necessary. Registration is required at asc701.org/adult-classes, (870) 536-3367 or visit ASC in person. For details, contact Rachael Bynum at rbynum@asc701.org or call (870) 395-7059.

Irby plans Heritage, Black History event

Wabbaseka native and author, Jason Irby, will host the eighth annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month and Legend Among Us presentation. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library and Learning Center at Little Rock. The program will be followed by a Black History program presented by the Central Arkansas Library System, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. This year's Legend Among Us honorees include Daniel F. Littlefield, Muskie Harris and Philander Smith College. Details: jasonirby.wordpress.com.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Saint Bethel observes Black History

Saint Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 4508 S. Main St., invites the community to the annual Black History program at 3 p.m. Feb. 26. The theme will be Embracing the Past/Moving Forward with Hope and Faith. The speaker will be state Rep. Kenneth B. Ferguson. Guests will include Watson Chapel High School Choir, Marguerite N. Flannigan, Montavian Haywood, and Jamal Gordon. The pastor is the Rev. Louis E. Williams Jr.

St. John hosts pew rally,

family service

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen Ave., will present its annual Pew Rally, Family and Friends Worship Service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Cordelia D. Mitchell, 12th Episcopal District supervisor of the Women's Missionary Society and Young People's Division of the African Methodist Episcopal Church. St. John will honor several people who made contributions to Arkansas' Black History: Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, former Mayor Carl Redus, Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson, former Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Frank Anthony, agriculture leaders the Carpenter Family, Dr. Cleon Flowers, and lawyer William Harold Flowers.

Breath of Life observes Black History

Breath of Life Church, 1313 S. Pine St., will celebrate Black History at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Bettye Dunn Wright, Ed.D. The church will honor the following for their services of inspiration to the community: Sederick Charles Rice Jr., Ph.D; Mattie P. Collins, Kanesha B. Adams, Kerri McNeal, Louis Moss, and Michael Williams.

Amos Chapel observes Black History

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., presents a Black History Celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest saxophonist will be Darnell Cannward of St. James United Methodist Church. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Alfred Carroll of Alfred Carroll Ministry.

Old St. James sets youth day, Black History

Old St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 4512 S. Ohio St., will host its Youth Day/Black History celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Jennifer Harris, a minister at NuLife Christian Fellowship Church at Little Rock. The guest choir director will be Keenon Coleman, a minister at the Word Church of Monticello. Everyone is invited to attend.

Pilgrim to feature Fitz Hill

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 W. Hill St., will commemorate Black History Month at 10 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Fitz Hill, Ed.D, former president of Arkansas Baptist College and former graduate assistant football coach for the Arkansas Razorbacks Football Team. He is a member of the New Life Church, where he leads the Outreach Ministry Team. Everyone is invited to attend.

McGehee church honors

pastor, wife

Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church of McGehee, will celebrate the 17th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. William and Myra Jarmon, at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest pastor will the Rev. Willie Laws of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church of Altheimer, accompanied by his congregation. Everyone is invited to attend.

New Community holds event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Rod Goodwin, a minister at New Community.

Monday, Feb. 27

PB school board to meet

Pine Bluff School District will hold a regular school board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27. The meeting will be held in the boardroom of the Jordan-Chanay Administrative Center, 1215 W. Pullen Ave., according to a news release. The agenda includes the superintendent's report, CTE Partnerships/Central Moloney, financial reports, and executive session.

NARFE to meet

Chapter 287 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Thir Ave. Sharon Wiess, a Blue Cross Blue Shield representative, will be presenting information on Alzheimer's and Dementia, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is NARFE Local 287 president.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 27

Generator to host events

The Generator, 435 Main St., a program of Go Forward Pine Bluff, will host several community events, according to a news release. These include: Feb. 27 -- Business Planning Workshop with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff - Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center, from 5:30- 7 p.m. Details: Angelisa Henry, director of UAPB ASBTDC, (870) 575-8033. March 14 -- All 5th-grade students in Pine Bluff are invited to the G5 Math Competition at 5:30 p.m. Send emails to kaneshabarnes@gmail.com for the study guide. Details: (870) 663-0200 or stop by the Generator. March 15 -- Starting a Side Hustle, with UAPB - ASBTDC, 6 p.m. Details: Angelisa Henry, (870) 575-8033.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

A&P panel to hold meeting

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Feb. 28 at the offices of the A&P Commission at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. This is the regular monthly meeting that had to be rescheduled, according to a news release. Details: (870)534-2121.

Through Tuesday, Feb. 28

TOPPS accepts food agency forms

Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service (TOPPS), 1000 Townsend Drive, will apply to Arkansas Special Nutrition for the 2023 Summer Feeding Program. TOPPS is a sponsor organization that can serve other sites. The meals served will be breakfast, lunch or snack, according to a news release. Organizations such as churches, schools, non-profits, or camps that serve children 18 years old and under may apply for this program if they aren't under any other food program, according to the release. There is no charge. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 28. Details: Paulette Barnes or Annette Dove at TOPPS, (870) 850-6011.

Underway

Chamber accepting Expo booth requests

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting booth reservations for Business Expo 2023. For this year's casino themed event, the Chamber is encouraging participants to come up with a casino-style game for their booth, according to the Chamber newsletter. Business Expo will be held May 4 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Business Expo Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. in the banquet hall and the breakfast program will be held from 8-9 a.m. Tickets are $20 each. Table sponsorships are $250. The Business Expo Trade Show starts with the VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and opens to general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Booth rates are $250 for members and $360 for non-members. Details: (870) 535-0110 or email Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, at Jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Wednesday, March 1

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Through Wednesday, March 1

Crop Block Grants available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. These grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enhance the competitiveness of the Arkansas specialty crop industry. Specialty crops are defined by USDA as fruits, vegetables, horticulture, floriculture, and tree nuts, according to a news release. Project concept proposals outlining the project's goals, tasks, and budget requirements must be submitted by March 1. The 2023 SCBGP application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/SpecialtyCropBlockGrant2023ProjectConceptProposal. Details: Amy Lyman, amy.lyman@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Friday, March 3

Agri Hall of Fame members to be inducted

Five new members will be inducted into the Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame at 11:30 a.m. March 3 at the Little Rock Convention Center. Inductees include veteran cotton farmer and industry leader Steve Stevens of Tillar; Arkansas Century Farm owner/operator and philanthropist Ellis Bell of Forrest City; Arkansas State University professor of agricultural economics Bert Greenwalt of Jonesboro; innovative rice farmer Chris Isbell of Humnoke; and the late Jessie (J.D.) Vaught of Horatio, a pioneer in contract livestock production, according to a news release. Luncheon tickets are $80 each and available by calling (501) 228-1609 or emailing aghalloffame@arfb.com. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.arkansasaghalloffame.org/pages/induction-luncheon/. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Friday, March 3

Zeta Phi Beta offers

scholarships

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. will provide a $1,000 scholarship ($500 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship ($250 each semester) to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 3, 2023, according to a news release. For scholarship details or for an application, email Mary Liddell, second vice president, at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Beginning Friday, March 3

Knights of Columbus sets fish fry

The Knights of Columbus invites the community to its annual fish fry on Fridays at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Gallagher Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Meals are dine in or carried out and will be served from 5-7 p.m. March 3, 17, 24, and 31. The dinners are $15 (all you can eat) and $8 for children, according to a news release.

Saturday, March 4

New date on free childcare provider classes

Family and consumer sciences agents will conduct free classes for childcare providers through the Best Care program. The training will be held at 8 a.m. April 22 at the parish hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. The date was changed from March 4, according to a news release. Ten hours of training will be offered. The training will be taught by agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. Instructors include Danielle Watson and Mary Ann Kizer, extension agents in Cleveland and Jefferson counties. Registration is required by April 17. Interested participants may contact Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033 or by email at mkizer@uada.edu.

Sunday, March 5

Lake Village spaghetti supper set

The Ladies Altar Society at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at Lake Village will hold the annual spaghetti dinner March 5 with the drive-thru starting at 8 a.m. and reserved tables will also be available inside the facility. Drive-thru and carryout plates will be available and dine-in seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. To purchase tickets, call (214) 533-0227 or (870) 489-2883.

Through Sunday, March 5

WH softball registration open

White Hall Softball League registration is open until March 5 online at https://whitehallsoftball.sportngin.com/register/form/115952577. In person registration is available from 1-4 p.m. March 5 at the White Hal Softball Fields, a spokesman said. The fee is $125 per player. T-Ball, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U/16U divisions are available.

Monday, March 6

Mayor sets State of the City address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley M. Washington will deliver the State of the City address at 5:30 p.m. March 6 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Pine Bluff City Council meeting, scheduled for March 6, will proceed after the mayor's address. Washington plans to report on the city's accomplishments in 2022 and its goals for 2023. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Tuesday, March 7

WH plans art showcase

The White Hall School District Art Showcase will be presented from 5-6:30 p.m. March 7 at the White Hall Community Center. The district art department will host the 2023 showcase. Selected works created by White Hall students from each district school will be featured at the event. The public is invited to attend, according to a news release. The event will also include art teachers, working artists, photo booth, craft stations and Richard Davies, the school resource officer.

Wednesday, March 8

UAPB slates anti-smoking event

The 20th Clearing the Air in Communities of Color Conference will be held virtually from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8. The Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and the Arkansas Cancer Coalition have partnered for a fourth year to jointly host the event, according to a news release. The theme is "New Priorities in Tobacco Control: Menthol Flavoring and Vaping," and will spotlight the work of community organizations to reduce minority tobacco use and will include tobacco control training. The virtual event is open to the public but registration is due Feb. 28. Registration details are available at arcancercoalition.org/arkansas-cancer-summit. For questions about the conference, call Marian S. Evans, MISRGO coordinator, at (870) 575-8923.

Chamber observes International Women's Day

The community is invited to join the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce for an evening of live music by "The Vibe," and refreshments during the International Women's Day celebration. The event will be held March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery. Tickets are $50 per person and sponsorships are available. The attire is trendy, according to a news release. The Chamber will honor 10 women in these categories: Woman in Healthcare; Woman in Real Estate; Woman in Finance/Banking; Woman Business Owner; Woman in Education; Woman in Manufacturing; Woman in Not-For-Profit; Woman in Hospitality; Woman in Public Service; and Woman in Law. Details: Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, (870) 535-0110.

Through Friday, March 10

Master Gardeners offer scholarship

The Janet B. Carson Master Gardener Scholarship is available to high school seniors planning to attend an Arkansas college or university and major in a plant science related-field, including horticulture, botany, agronomy, forestry, and landscape architecture. The deadline to apply is March 10 and the scholarship application is available at bit.ly/carson-scholarship-23. The Arkansas Master Gardener program funds the $1,000 scholarship, according to a news release.

Women's Hall of Fame seeks nominees

The Arkansas Women's Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2023 induction class. The AWHOF was created to honor women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state, according to a news release. Nominations must be submitted by March 10. Details are available at www.ARWomensHallofFame.com. The 2023 induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Saturday, March 11

Distinguished Gentlemen's Banquet set

The Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host the Delta Distinguished Gentlemen's Banquet on March 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Details: Follow the chapter on Facebook, according to a news release.

SEARK announces gala

Southeast Arkansas College will host the Sock Hopfundraising gala March 11 at Seabrook, 6808 S. Hazel St., a SEARK college and community recreation center. The VIP reception is from 6-7 p.m. and the gala from 7-11 p.m., according to the newsletter of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Through Tuesday, March 14

Synergy grant applications available

Synergy Forum Inc. is accepting grant applications for its 2023 grant cycle. Registered non-profit organizations: IRS 501(c)(3) public charities, public schools, government agencies, and the hospital in Jefferson County are eligible to apply. Synergy grants fund projects for the benefit of residents in Jefferson County in the areas of the arts, education, and social services, according to a news release. Applications should be requested by March 14, completed and then submitted by April 6. For an application and details, email synergyforumgrants@gmail.com. Applications will only be accepted by email.

Through Wednesday, March 15

UAMS Pathways accepts applications from youth

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is accepting applications for its Pathways Academy program for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Applications will be accepted through March 15 a part of the program will be held at Pine Bluff. Pathways Academy focuses on preparing K-12 students for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health sciences (STEM-H) disciplines, according to a news release. Details: ddei.uams.edu/outreach-programs/pathways-academy.

Applications available for USDA/1890 Scholars

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture/1890 National Scholars Program is March 15, said Belinda Demmings, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. USDA/1890 National Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board, Demmings said. During the summer months while in college, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency, including employee benefits. After graduation, all USDA/1890 National Scholars are employed by their selected agency and must commit to at least one year of service to USDA for each year of financial assistance provided. Applicants must apply using the e-application form, which can be found at https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Foundation scholarships available

Beginning Feb. 1, Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation will accept applications for scholarships from high school seniors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County. The deadline to apply is March 15. These scholarships are for local students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Details: www.arcf.org/scholarships or Lawrence Fikes, executive director of Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, at pinebluffarea@arcf.org or (870) 850-7934.

Thursday, March 16

Christian Women slate luncheon

The Christian Women's Connection will host its luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The speaker will be Juanita Buckmaster of Pine Bluff. There will also be a presentation by Ricky Williams, director of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, according to a news release. The luncheon is $21, which includes meal, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance. Participants will be a charged for reservations not kept, according to the release.

Friday, March 17

Moscow pantry to open

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church of Moscow will open its food pantry at noon March 17. The pantry won't open in February, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, March 19

Grand Prairie sets arts events

The 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023 will hold its Photography and Decorative Arts exhibits for adults and youth at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart. Exhibit dates are through Feb. 23 for the photography contest, according to a news release. Entries may be picked up Feb. 24-25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decorative Arts entries are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m., according to the news release. To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Beginning Tuesday, March 28

Skilled technical career event set

Be Pro Be Proud will host its Draft Day, an event designed to match employers with high school seniors across Arkansas. In the region, Draft Day Arkansas will be held at the Grand Prairie Center at Stuttgart March 28-30, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. The purpose of Draft Day is to coordinate engagement and interview opportunities between companies and graduating seniors whose interest and experience match hiring needs. Details: https://beprobeproud.wufoo.com/forms/employerpartner-participation/?blm_aid=202754.

Through Friday, March 31

UAPB accepts AgDiscovery applications

AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. March 31 is the application deadline, according to a news release. The program allows participants, ages 14-17, to live on the UAPB campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences. The sessions is offered at 20 other unversities as well. A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery. Details: Christopher C. Mathis Jr., UAPB AgDiscovery program director, at (870) 575-8543.

Through Saturday, April 1

Black Hall of Fame grants available

Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation, in partnership with Arkansas Community Foundation, will award grants to programs that benefit African American or underserved populations in Arkansas. Nonprofits with programs focusing on education, health and wellness, youth development, strengthening families and economic development are eligible to apply. Proposals will be accepted online through April 1, according to a news release. All geographic sections of the state are eligible. Details: www.arcf.org/ABHOF.

Thursday, May 4

Chamber plans Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will present Business Expo 2023 on May 4. Details are forthcoming. "Save the date and join us for a day of networking, promoting, and fun at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Business Expo Committee selected a casino theme for this year's event with the slogan, 'We're Betting on the Bluff!'" according to the Chamber newsletter.

Friday, May 5

JRMC golf tourney set

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will host its third annual golf tournament May 5 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. To register or for sponsorship details, contact Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210 or shaner1@jrmc.org.

Through Monday, May 15

SBA disaster loans available

Small nonfarm businesses in 75 Arkansas counties are now eligible to apply for low‑interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply is May 15, 2023, according to a news release. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by excessive heat and drought that began on May 30. Details: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Through Wednesday, May 31

Century Farm applications available

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2023 Arkansas Century Farm Program. This program recognizes Arkansas families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least 100 years, according to a news release. Applications are available at agriculture.arkansas.gov/arkansas-department-of-agriculture-services/arkansas-century-farm-program/. There is no cost to apply. The deadline is May 31. Details: Beth Moore, (501) 539-4027 or beth.moore@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

Through Thursday, June 1

ASC accepts entries for Rosenzweig exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas, according to a news release. The Rosenzweig exhibition opens July 20 with a free, public reception from 5-7 p.m. and an awards presentation at 6 p.m. The works will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Oct. 14. Visit asc701.org/rosenzweig for the submission guidelines and entry portal. The cost is $25 per entry, with a maximum of five entries accepted per artist. Details: Visitor Relations Coordinator Matthew Howard at mhoward@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.



