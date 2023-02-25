The nation in brief: Chicago, Atlanta vying for convention

Chicago, Atlanta vying for convention

CHICAGO -- The battle between Chicago and Atlanta over hosting the 2024 Democratic convention is heating up with a new claim from Illinois that Georgia's lenient open-carry gun laws -- already an issue with several public events in Atlanta -- could make security a nightmare.

With a decision possibly weeks away, officials involved agree that Atlanta and Chicago appear to lead New York, the third of the finalists still under consideration. Union officials have for weeks pressed President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee to pick the more union-friendly city; Chicago has 45 unionized hotels, while Atlanta has just two, they say.

But recent events have brought a new argument: Georgia's lenient gun laws could make it extremely difficult to keep firearms away from the delegates. The Secret Service is likely to declare the convention a "national security special event" and supersede state ordinances with its own rules inside a fortified perimeter.

But in hotels, along bus routes and at meetings and parties far from the core convention sites, guns could find their way in, security consultants warn.

Georgia Democrats have scoffed at the pitch. State Farm Arena, which would be one of the main sites of the convention should Atlanta win the bid, has protocols that prohibit carrying a firearm, despite gun laws that ostensibly allow weapons in most public spaces.

Doug Shipman, president of the Atlanta City Council, said the city had hosted big events since the state passed its first open-carry law -- derided by opponents as the "guns everywhere" bill -- in 2014. The city also has strong security relationships with federal, state and local law enforcement, he said.

The political significance of hosting the convention in a swing state that Biden narrowly carried in 2020 may supersede other hurdles, Atlanta boosters said.

GOP presidential debate scheduled

NEW YORK -- The opening Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election season will take place in Milwaukee in August, the Republican National Committee has decided.

The rough time and location were the only details finalized this week as a small group of committee members met in Washington to begin coordinating logistics for what is likely to be a crowded and messy primary season. In the coming weeks, the group plans to finalize a broader set of criteria for participation, including the requirement that each candidate on stage must pledge to support the GOP's eventual nominee.

In selecting Milwaukee, the committee is following its recent tradition of hosting its inaugural presidential debate in the city playing host to the national convention the following year.

The committee is considering holding 10 to 12 debates between August and its national convention in the summer of 2024.

Alabama will resume lethal injections

An internal review of Alabama's execution procedures is complete and the state will resume lethal injections, Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday.

The governor initiated the review in November after three lethal injections were aborted because of problems with intravenous lines. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Hamm told Ivey in a letter shared with news outlets that his staff is ready to resume executions.

Hamm said the prison system is adding to the pool of medical professionals, ordered new equipment and has conducted rehearsals. The Alabama Supreme Court, at Ivey's request, last month changed rules to give the state longer to carry out executions by doing away with a midnight deadline.

Ivey told the state attorney general that it is "time to resume our duty in carrying out lawful death sentences."

"Far too many Alabama families have waited for far too long -- often for decades -- to obtain justice for the loss of a loved one and to obtain closure for themselves," Ivey wrote in a letter to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

13 people linked to MS-13 gang charged

NEW YORK -- Federal prosecutors announced charges against more than a dozen alleged high-ranking leaders of the international gang MS-13 on Thursday, accusing them of directing criminal activities including murder in the United States, El Salvador, Mexico and other countries over the past two decades.

An indictment unsealed Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice in the Eastern District of New York details charges against 13 defendants including racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to provide or conceal material support to terrorists and narco-terrorism conspiracy.

Four of the alleged gang leaders were expelled from Mexico and arrested by the FBI at a Houston airport Wednesday, according to the Justice Department. They face additional charges including alien smuggling conspiracy resulting in death and could get the death penalty if convicted, prosecutors said.

Four co-defendants are at large, while the rest are believed to be in custody in El Salvador pending possible extradition, the department said.



