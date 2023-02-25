Church notes: Cross Church in Springdale will host “Promtastic” March 10

Washington County

Cross Church in Springdale, 1709 Johnson Road, will host "Promtastic" -- formerly "A Night to Shine" -- March 10. The event is a "a special needs prom experience for people who are 14 to 100 years old."

To volunteer, contact Tammy at tammyk@crosschurch.com.

Information: crosschurch.com/promtastic; 751-4523, ext. 4120.

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube. All Sunday School classes begin at 9:30 a.m.

Our Lenten midweek gatherings take place on Wednesdays from 12-1 p.m. in Upper Witherspoon, studying Eugene Peterson's "This Hallelujah Banquet," a new interpretation of the Book of Revelation.

FUPC is thrilled to present a concert in the sanctuary at 7 p.m. March 6. A distinguished quartet from the University of Arkansas of Nophachai Cholthitchanta on clarinet, Timothy MacDuff on viola, Pecos Singer on cello, and Hyun Kim (FUPC organist) on piano will perform works of Mozart, Schumann and Bruch. The concert is free and open to the public and is the first in a series of Light on the Hill Concerts.

A brief congregational meeting will be held after 11 a.m. worship this Sunday to review 2022 at FUPC. Lunch will follow.

Want to know more about FUPC? The Welcoming and Belonging ministries invite you to "Look before You Leap" at noon March 5 in Upper Witherspoon. Call to reserve lunch.

Information:442-4411,fupcfay.org,facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, 224 N. East Ave., presents another installment of the Tippy McMichael Lecture Series with the Rev. Wil Gafney March 4-5.

At 7 p.m. March 4, Gafney will speak on "Hearing Scripture Anew with A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church." A reception will precede the event at 6 p.m.

At 10 a.m. March 5, Gafney's topic will be "A Day in A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church," an adult forum.

Gafney is the Right Rev. Sam B. Hulsey Professor of Hebrew Bible at Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth and the author of "A Women's Lectionary for the Whole Church."

Information: 442-7373, stpaulsfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday morning services at 10:30 a.m., both in-person and livestreamed. After-church fellowship is held immediately following services each Sunday in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office at if you would like a ride.

Wednesday Night Connect is a Lenten learning event with dinner, beginning at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday following Ash Wednesday. Adults will use the book, "I Heard God Laugh" by Matthew Kelly.

FPC Springdale youth meet each Wednesday at 6 p.m. The group's activities will be led by Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry, Baxter (Bax) Yarbrough.

The Adult Chancel Choir practices at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The Crandell Ringers Handbell choir practices each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College, have started the new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., holds services at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Information: Call 855-1126, e-mail questions@bvcc.net, or visit bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., hosts Lenten worship services on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Sunday morning traditional service is at 8:30 a.m. and the blended service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the Lower Level, and Adult Bible class is in the Fellowship Hall at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 Bible class is also at 9:45 a.m. in the Library and is led by Pastor Hass.

Choir rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. The Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. March 8.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon to serve those is our area that are in need.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites you to visit for "Our Mothers Before Us, Our Sisters With Us," a recital of flute duo music by women composers with Ginny Hudson, and Jennifer Amox, flutes, and Kristy Olefsky, piano, at 3 p.m. this Sunday.

Each Sunday morning, worship is in person and online at 10:15 a.m. Bible study for adults meets Sundays at 9 a.m. Ministry with children and youth meets on Sunday afternoons.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. to Benton County residents.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will serve lunch to clients of 7Hills Homeless Shelter in Fayetteville at 11:30 a.m. March 3. This is one of the church's ongoing ministries and support with food or donations is always appreciated. Volunteers to prepare, transport and serve the meals are welcomed as well.

Information: 621-0021.

St. Bernard Catholic Church in Bella Vista, 1 St. Bernard Lane, will host a Lenten Mission Feb. 27-28 and March 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall and at 7 p.m. in the church each day. The topic is "The Resurrection Is Now." Everyone is welcome to attend.

The weekend Mass schedule is Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 9 a.m. with confessions 30 minutes before each Mass.

Information: 855-9069, bvstbernard.org.

