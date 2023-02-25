Council as reserve a good fit

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ricky Council has started 25 of 28 games in his first season at the University of Arkansas, but the 6-6 junior guard has excelled off the bench lately.

That shouldn't come as a surprise because Council was the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year last season at Wichita State when he averaged 12.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in 26.6 minutes.

Council has played a bigger role for the Razorbacks and is averaging a team-high 16.6 points and 35 minutes going into Arkansas' game at No. 2 Alabama today.

After Council shot a combined 4 of 18 in losses to Mississippi State and Texas A&M, Coach Eric Musselman decided to take him out of the starting lineup.

Council responded by hitting 6 of 10 shots with 15 points and 7 rebounds in 32 minutes in Arkansas' 84-65 victory over Florida last Saturday. He came off the bench again in Arkansas' 97-65 win over Georgia on Tuesday and had 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting in 28 minutes.

"I think he's doing good for us coming off the bench because it's like a spark," guard Anthony Black said. "You don't ever want to sub and then go downhill.

"We basically have like six, seven dudes who can start. Whenever he comes off the bench like that, it's huge for us and it brings us a lot of energy."

Council especially brings energy with his dunks in the open floor.

"Ricky, he's an electric player," guard Nick Smith said. "He's gets downhill quick, fast, in a hurry.

"He can also shoot the mid-range, shoot the spot-up three. He's a good player. He's one of the players we need on this team."

Musselman compared Council's play in a reserve role to what JD Notae provided in 2019-20 when he was the SEC's Sixth Man of the Year.

"I think we saw that a couple years ago with JD Notae, the importance of a guy that can come in if you're not scoring the ball," Musselman said. "It changes the way people have to defend us as well because he's such a good isolation player.

"So it changes who we are when he's making perimeter shots to go along with his transition dunks and transition points and free throws attempted."

Council, who has hit 115 of 145 free throws (79.3%), was 4 of 6 against Florida and Georgia.

In his first game as a non-starter for Arkansas, Council had 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting and 7 of 9 free throws in an 84-69 loss to Alabama on Jan. 11.

'Head space'

Alabama Coach Nate Oats was asked at his Friday news conference where the Tide's head space was based on recent developments in the Jamea Harris murder investigation, which has ties to the program. Former Alabama player Darius Miles and the alleged shooter Michael Davis have been charged with capital murder and freshman star Brandon Miller drove the handgun to the scene of the crime based on police testimony this week.

"I mean, look, the whole team understands how tragic and serious this situation that we're dealing with is, since Day One really from that first meeting we had on that first Sunday," Oats said. "I think they're doing a great job just understanding we're still focused on the task at hand while still understanding how tragic and serious the situation is. I think they're pretty good."

Oats was asked if the Tide players have undergone counseling on how to cope with taunts from rival fans as Miller was subject to in Wednesday's overtime victory at South Carolina.

"Like I said, it's a sad situation, but our players responding to people in other arenas doesn't help the situation out at all," Oats said.

Oats said Alabama didn't play particularly well in the 78-76 overtime victory at South Carolina.

"I feel like the pulse of the team is pretty good to be honest with you," he said. "If today's practice was any indication the energy was good and our guys were doing a good job of what we're preparing for them to do against Arkansas."

WNBA scouting

Eric Musselman was an NBA head coach with Golden State and Sacramento as well as an assistant with Minnesota, Orlando, Atlanta and Memphis, so he has plenty of contacts in the men's pro game.

It's also well documented Musselman and his staff have studied tape of NHL teams and that he's met with numerous NFL coaches and MLB managers to discuss ways to improve his team and leadership and coaching techniques.

But when Musselman was asked about the Hogs' approach against Georgia's zone defense on Tuesday, he brought up another source for knowledge: The WNBA.

"About two weeks ago I assigned a staff member to call five different WNBA head coaches, because we just had been searching for how to get better looks," Musselman said. "The zone offense that we've had has been pretty good up until a certain stretch this year. But you saw a lot more cutting and movement against the zone [versus Georgia]."

Vs. No. 2

Arkansas' game at Alabama will be the Razorbacks' 15th against a team ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press poll according to Hogstats.com.

The Razorbacks are 6-8 in their previous matchups against No. 2s, but 0-5 on the road and 2-7 when Arkansas isn't ranked.

Arkansas' victories over No. 2 teams include 74-70 over UCLA in the 1978 NCAA Tournament in Albuquerque, N.M.; 73-68 over Houston in 1984 in Fayetteville; 65-59 over Arizona in 1992 in Fayetteville; 101-94 over Kentucky in 1993 in Fayetteville; 104-88 over Auburn in 1999 in Fayetteville; and 80-69 over Florida in 2013 in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks' victory over the Gators 10 years ago was their most recent game against a No. 2,

Alabama was ranked No. 4 when the Tide won 84-69 at Arkansas earlier this season.

Series update

Arkansas holds a 35-32 edge in the series with Alabama, including a 7-3 advantage in the last 10 games. The Crimson Tide lead 22-8 in games played in Tuscaloosa, including the past two in a row.

In the NET

Arkansas is up to No. 15 in the latest NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings, while Alabama is No. 2.

After playing the Tide, the Razorbacks close the regular season at Tennessee, No. 3 in the NET rankings, and against No. 29 Kentucky at Walton Arena.