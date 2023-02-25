Council moves two taxes forward for May 9 vote

The Pine Bluff City Council approved four ordinances during a special called meeting Friday, two of which would move two taxes forward for residents to vote on in a special election in May.

The five-eighths-cent tax, also known as the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax, is set to terminate on Sept. 30, 2024. The proposed tax, according to the ordinance, would be levied beginning Oct. 1, 2024, for seven years, ending Sept. 30, 2031.

The second tax, a three-eighths-cent levy, would be used as an additional source of revenue for the police and fire departments. That tax would not sunset.

Both taxes will be voted on in a May 9 special election.

Not all council members were in favor of all four ordinances. Two pertaining to the tax and two pertaining to the special election of each tax, all passed by votes of 5-3. Council Members Steven Mays and Glen Brown Sr. were absent, while Bruce Lockett voted no on all four.

Because a motion was on the floor to suspend the rules and read all of the ordinances three times, Mayor Shirley Washington used her authority to cast the sixth vote because a two-thirds vote from the eight-member council was needed.

Jack Foster, who spoke against the tax during public comment, expressed his belief that the mayor could not vote, but he was countered by City Attorney Althea Scott, who said the mayor could indeed vote.

"Go Forward controls the mayor and the majority of the council members," Foster said during the public comment period, Foster accused GFPB CEO Ryan Watley of mishandling taxpayers' dollars and said GFPB and city officials conspired to fund GFPB initiatives and used Parks and Recreation and Urban Renewal as a pass-through for tax money.

Former Council Member Ivan Whitfield also spoke against the tax and questioned the urgency of the special called City Council meeting. "This emergency meeting is a control of a man's thinking," he said.

Whitfield also said he felt the concept of the city taking tax dollars to give to a private entity was a bad idea and comparable to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' proposal to use tax dollars for private schools.

Alleging that some of the current council members had expressed their concerns with the governor's plan, Whitfield called them "hypocrites" if they supported the GFPB tax knowing they were against a similar initiative.

He also said the tax needs to be defined on how it will be used.

"We just need not rush to do something because once you pass this tonight, you already know the water company is coming for a tax," Whitfield said. "Our taxes are already the highest in the state of Arkansas; please be mindful of that."

Those who were in favor of GFPB also showed up to speak on behalf of the tax.

Watley asked the council to let the citizens of Pine Bluff decide.

"We're not here today asking you to tax the people; we're here to ask you to put it on the ballot and give the people a chance to hold us accountable and to give them a chance to speak," Watley said. "The voice of the people is at the ballot box and we're asking you to give them a chance to say yes or no to continue this and yes or no to back the blue-and-the-red police and fire department."

In a follow-up, when asked why the urgency to vote now if the tax doesn't expire until 2024, Watley said it was to allow time to effectively plan.

"We have to plan whether we will be deconstructing Go Forward Pine Bluff or preparing to construct the organization as whole," he said. "We can't wait until the last minute to make that decision."

Watley said the voting in May will give the organization plenty of time to plan accordingly for the future. Watley said current plans are to have numerous community meetings between now and election day.

"We just believe the time is now," Watley said.

Watley spoke of the initial meeting in 2016 with volunteers and stakeholders and how in five years, 96% of the GFPB projects are completed or in progress.

"We started with this idea of trying to revitalize Pine Bluff with over 35 pages of public input," Watley said. "Since then, we have come up with this plan that we presented to the public and it passed by 73% of the voters that participated."

Since the additional public meetings that began in the last quarter of 2022, an additional 15-20 pages of public comments were considered as part of the progression of Pine Bluff. Some of GFPB's plans and goals were to create and construct a strategy for downtown Pine Bluff, create an entity to help acquire and manage abandoned and foreclosed-on properties and conduct more effective recruiting that includes competitive salaries for Pine Bluff first responders, to name a few.

Tommy May, the former head of Simmons Bank who is now chairman of the Simmons Foundation and chairman of the GFPB board, spoke during the public comment period and said he loves Pine Bluff and supports the work of GFPB with more work that needs to be done.

"I think everybody has the opportunity to speak in favor or opposed and I love that we have that opportunity here today whether I agree with you or not," he said.

May said Pine Bluff can be what is best for everyone.

In a previous interview, May said that to accomplish the aggressive plan of GFPB, it will require a considerable amount of money that will need to be funded through a combination of grants, business investments, public/private partnerships and a new sales tax.

"None of us want another tax, but our challenge is too great to repair overnight, and donations and grants will not fund it alone," he said previously. "Think of our effort as an investment in the future of our families. If we are successful, we will look back on our investment as the best we've ever made."