Derby hopefuls set for $1 million Rebel

HOT SPRINGS -- A horse with an ownership list lengthy as that of a law firm hopes to hang up a shingle worthy of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

In the case of trainer Brad Cox, the line forms to the right. Entering Giant Mischief and Verifying, a copious personal list of Derby contenders could expand or contract after the Rebel Stakes today at Oaklawn Racing Casino and Resort.

The Grade II $1 million race, 11th of 12 on the card, is scheduled for 5:23 p.m.

Giant Mischief makes his 3-year-old debut after a second in the Springboard Mile in December at Remington Park In Oklahoma City. Multiple Eclipse Award winner Irad Ortiz Jr., a 21% winner for Cox over the past six years, rides from post five for owners that includes Central Arkansas auto dealer and Arkansas Racing Commission member Steve Landers.

Both Cox entrants were to the manor born. Giant Mischief was sired by Into Mischief (half-brother to supermare Beholder). Verifying was by Triple Crown winner Justify, a half-brother to champion racemare and local Grade I winner Midnight Bisou. Florent Geroux is scheduled to ride Giant Mischief.

Verifying, the Grade I Champagne runner-up to champion juvenile Forte, to whom the Cox trainee later placed sixth in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile, submitted a signature performance Jan. 14 at Oaklawn. He put away five rivals, including two next-out winners. Geroux rides the colt for the first time today, drawing the rail post and early 2-1 odds against 10 3-year-olds.

"He's been extremely talented in the afternoons and I think is starting to get better with age both physically and mentally," Geroux said. "He wasn't quite there mentally at first, but that's starting to come around."

Verifying's ownership group includes Susan Magnier, the daughter of legendary Irish trainer Vincent O'Brien, and Georg van Opel, a German-born Swiss billionaire and heir who is the great-grandson of the German car manufacturer who founded Opel.

The Rebel, which according to early forecasts may be run over a wet track, is worth 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to a Derby-eligible winner. It is also a traditional stepping stone to major races, including the Arkansas Derby on April 1 and the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

"The Kentucky Derby is why we do what we do every day," Cox said. "It's the biggest race for any of us [trainers] to win and it's the goal I have every year."

Unlike some of the owners, the Rebel trainers are quite well known and lend the race credibility. Cox's career wins include a Kentucky Derby (Mandalou through a disqualification in 2021), a Belmont Stakes and a Breeders' Cup Classic.

Barred from racing at Churchill Downs, site of the Kentucky Derby, Bob Baffert entrusted Triple Crown hopeful Reincanate with West Coast-based trainer Tim Yakteen. The Grade III Sham winner at Santa Anita, Reincarnate posted a higher speed rating than Verifying at Oaklawn. Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez rides the son of Kentucky Derby winner Good Magic, drawing post six with 7-2 odds.

Keith Desormeaux entered Confidence Game (15-1) as is another West-Coast based trainer Paulo Lobo with Event Detail (30-1), both with major Oaklawn stakes victories. Rodolphe Brisset will send out 30-1 choice Talladega.

Locally, D. Wayne Lukas and Ken McPeek have recent Oaklawn stakes victories, though both Bourbon Bash and Frosted Departure are 20-1 on the morning line.

Steve Asmussen, the only trainer with 10,000 victories as of Monday, has entered Powerful, meet winner Gun Pilot and Red Route One in the Rebel.

About Giant Mischief, Cox said; "We gave him a little bit of time after the Springboard Mile to get him ready for the Rebel. It was a planned break. We're hoping he shows us enough that we're able to take a look at Grade I on the Derby trail."