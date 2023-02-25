The world in brief: Drone kills 2 al-Qaida-tied rebels in Syria





Drone kills 2 al-Qaida-tied rebels in Syria

BEIRUT -- A drone strike believed to have been carried out Friday by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria killed two operatives with an al-Qaida-linked group, Syrian opposition activists said.

The two militants were killed while riding a motorcycle near the northern village of Qah, close to the Turkish border, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, and several other activist collectives.

There was no immediate comment from the U.S. military.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said its members extinguished a fire caused by the drone strike, adding that two "unknown persons" were killed.

The Observatory said the two were members of Guardians of Religion and one of the two killed men was an Iraqi citizen.

N. Korea tests 4 long-range missiles

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Friday it test-fired long-range cruise missiles off its eastern coast a day earlier, adding to a provocative streak in weapons demonstrations as its rivals step up military training.

The launches, which were later confirmed by South Korea's military, were intended to verify the reliability of the missiles and the rapid-response capabilities of the unit that operates those weapons, North Korean state media said.

The launches took place as the U.S. and South Korea held a simulation in Washington aimed at sharpening their response to North Korean nuclear threats.

Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency said the four missiles flew for nearly three hours after being launched from the northeastern coast, drew oval and figure-eight patterns above the sea, and showed they can hit targets 1,240 miles away.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the flight details announced by North Korea had discrepancies with the readings by U.S. and South Korean intelligence assets, but it didn't elaborate. It said the allies were continuing to analyze the launches.

Cruise missiles are among a growing number of North Korean weapons and are designed to be maneuverable in flight to evade defenses.

Meanwhile, Seoul's Unification Ministry said it will resume radiation exposure tests for North Korean escapees who had lived near the North's northern nuclear testing ground since its first detonation in 2006.

Israeli settlers wound 2 Palestinians

JERUSALEM -- Israeli settlers shot and seriously wounded two Palestinians in the north of the occupied West Bank early Friday, Palestinian health officials said, in what authorities describe as the latest incident in a wave of settler violence.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the two were being treated at a hospital in the village of Qusra, near the West Bank city of Nablus. It did not identify the men.

A group of armed settlers from a nearby outpost descended on the village and Palestinians went into the street to see what was happening late Thursday, said Ghassan Douglas, the Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlements in the Nablus region.

After midnight, one of the settlers opened fire at the residents, hitting one man in the stomach and another in the thigh. Douglas said the shooting was unprovoked.

The Israeli army said soldiers arrived to disperse the confrontation. It said it was aware Palestinians were evacuated to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Israeli police said they were investigating.

The United Nations' humanitarian office reported that so far this year, there have been 72 settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Missing sought at China mine collapse

ALXA LEAGUE, China -- Work crews trying to find 47 people missing after a collapse at an open-pit mine in northern China have had to change their excavation methods to avoid causing more landslides, state media reported Friday.

Six people have been confirmed dead and six injured people have been rescued at the mine in Inner Mongolia's Alxa League as of Thursday night, broadcaster CCTV said.

On Friday, heavy machines were seen working on the top level of the collapsed site, searching for trapped vehicles and missing persons.

The initial cave-in of one of the pit's walls occurred Wednesday, burying people and mining trucks below in tons of rocks and sand. A subsequent landslide about five hours later halted rescue efforts before they resumed Thursday.

CCTV said 1,160 rescuers were currently at the scene. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for an "all-out" search-and-rescue effort.

Wang Xiangxi, minister of emergency management, said authorities should investigate the disaster and hold accountable anyone who was responsible for it.

Authorities in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region also issued an urgent notice asking all districts to perform safety checks and eliminate any hidden risks, according to a local state newspaper.

Security remained tight Friday at a checkpoint between Inner Mongolia and the neighboring region of Ningxia.





Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open-pit coal mine Friday in Alxa Banner in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (AP/Xinhua/Lian Zhen)





