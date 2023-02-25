EDITORIAL: Homeschooling, yes; but accountability is a yes, too

"For those students who have been trapped in failing schools just because they live in the wrong ZIP code, this will be a game-changer. And for those parents who want to homeschool their kids but can't afford it, the Education Freedom Account Program will finally allow them to give their children the tailored homeschooling that they need and frankly that they deserve."

--Gov. Sarah Sanders, last week

Lawyers write to be legal, not necessarily understood. So when we were reading Senate Bill 294 last week, we noticed it didn't mention homeschooling often. Maybe that's because the lawyers who put together the legislation didn't think it sounded legal enough. We note these lines from the bill:

"Curriculum" means a complete course of study for a particular content area or grade level ... "Full academic curriculum" means all required core courses, or the equivalent, as are offered in traditional public schools ... .

So maybe the Educational Freedom Account Program would allow families to use 90 percent of state money usually sent to public schools for use at home. That is, for homeschooling. That would be best. (Those who say this education bill is flying through the Ledge have a point; details matter, y'all.)

Homeschooling is a wonderful alternative for some kids. Sometimes the only alternative. When public schools fail, or when a child can't cope for some reason or another, and a family can't come up with the tuition for private schooling, and if the parents of the household can handle it, homeschooling can work wonders. There's a reason it has become so much more popular over the last decade. (According to the Census, 11.1 percent of all K-12 students in the United States, or five million kids, are being home-schooled.)

But if thousands of dollars are going to go to homeschooled families, the law should be more specific about accountability.

The bill states, as of this writing--that is, if it hasn't been amended yet--account funds shall "not be refunded, rebated, or shared with a parent or participating student in any manner" and the money should be "used only for qualifying education expenses for a participating student." So the state would set the money aside in an account, then give the money to those doing the educating.

Which makes sense if the state is reimbursing a private school. But how will that work with homeschooling?

Rarely do you get a giggle reading legislation like this, but the proposed law says it's not going to pay for a television or video game console. But can we assume a laptop is okay? Do families have to submit receipts for this stuff?

We note that there is a section that says the AG or the Legislative Auditor can get involved in fraud cases. Is that the current standard for homeschooling? It appears as though homeschool families can't just take the money out of an account and use it for groceries, but what about pencils and paper bought at Walmart?

Another concern that comes to mind: If all the students in public schools and private schools have to take a test, the home- schooler should take a state-mandated test, too. They could be tested when the other students are tested, and public and private schools could make room for homeschoolers to come to their facilities to test.

Surely taking standardized tests at home--for accountability purposes--should be a non-starter. Or is that the way things are done for homeschoolers now?

The more we read this proposed law, the more we like. As we said earlier in the week, this could be the biggest thing to hit Arkansas education in a generation.

But there are still questions. Lawmakers have been asking some of them. We hope everything is ironed out to the satisfaction of most lawmakers before it's passed. We never did like the thought of having to pass the law to find out what's in it. (See Pelosi, N.)