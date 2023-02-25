Ejmi enters innocent plea in man’s fatal stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale woman accused in a fatal stabbing at a Springdale hotel last month pleaded innocent to a first-degree murder charge Friday.

Mammi Ejmi, 18, entered the plea in Washington County Circuit Court. She was given an initial court date of June 12.

Officers were called to WoodSpring Suites at 4397 Dixie Industrial Drive, Room 409, around 5 p.m. Jan. 9 after receiving a 911 call saying a man had been stabbed, according to a Springdale Police Department news release.

Officers found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Joshua Garcia, who had been stabbed in the chest. Garcia was taken to a local hospital, where he died, according to the release.

Police said Make Lanje, 42, was in the room when officers arrived, and she was taken to the Police Department for questioning. After questioning Lanje, investigators identified Ejmi as a suspect.

Lanje was arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a felony, police said.

Ejmi later turned herself in to police. She was interviewed, then arrested in connection with first-degree murder and taken to the Washington County jail, where she has remained.

Police said the three people knew one another. Her bond is set at $100,000.



