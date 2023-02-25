Germany’s BASF announces layoffs

BERLIN -- Chemicals maker BASF said Friday that it plans to cut about 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the effect of high energy prices. The announcement came after charges related to the exit from Russia of the company's gas and oil subsidiary pushed it to a loss in 2022.

BASF, which is based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, said the cost-cutting program would be implemented this year and next to generate annual savings of more than $530 million in the company's service, operating and research and development divisions and corporate headquarters.

"Globally, the measures are expected to have a net effect on about 2,600 positions; this figure includes the creation of new positions, in particular in hubs," BASF said in a statement.

It said some plants at its sprawling Ludwigshafen site would close, affecting around 700 production jobs. But Chief Executive Officer Martin Brudermuller said the company was "very confident that we will be able to offer most of the affected employees employment in other plants."

Those measures are expected to be implemented by the end of 2026, with the aim of reducing fixed costs by more than $211 million per year.

Germany's chemical sector, supplying auto, pharmaceutical and agricultural companies, is particularly gas-intensive and made up around 15% of the country's total annual use of the fuel before the war. While Europe's biggest economy has been successful in securing alternative supplies, the new sources aren't as competitive as gas from Russian pipelines that accounted for more than half of Germany's imports before the invasion.

With virtually no prospect of those imports resuming, the outlook for German chemical, glass and building-material companies, where gas and electricity can account for a third of costs, is bleak. Chemical output in the European Union slumped nearly 16% during the fourth quarter, with BASF's operations in Germany swinging to a loss during the second half, according to a company presentation.

"The competitiveness of German locations has suffered in the energy crisis," said analyst Oliver Wojahn from Alsterresearch. "We will see job reductions and an enlargement of locations outside Europe at several chemical companies."

BASF reported a net loss for 2022 of $661 million, after a profit of $5.8 billion the previous year. The result was pushed down by charges of $6.6 billion related largely to the exit from Russia of its Wintershall Dea gas and oil subsidiary and on the unit's gas transportation business.

Wintershall Dea had a 15.5% stake in the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea, which is majority-owned by Russia's Gazprom and hasn't transported gas to Germany since August. The pipeline was damaged in explosions in September that investigators have described as sabotage.

In announcing the cost-saving drive, Brudermuller complained that "Europe's competitiveness is increasingly suffering from over-regulation, slow and bureaucratic permitting processes and in particular, high costs for most production input factors."

"All this has already hampered market growth in Europe in comparison with other regions," he said. "High energy prices are now putting an additional burden on profitability and competitiveness in Europe."

BASF says it has more than 111,000 employees worldwide.

Information for this article was contributed by William Wilkes of Bloomberg News.