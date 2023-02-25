Grace Willing Workers meet in White Hall





An intensive review of proposed bylaws was held during the recent meeting of Grace Willing Workers -- Traveling With Grace -- held at the Pursuit Church in White Hall.

Eva Marie Pearson, club parliamentarian, led the discussion. The proposed document will be voted on at the March 2 meeting, according to a news release.

Debbie James, club president, modeled the club T-shirt, informing members that she could place orders for $18 each.

Plans were discussed for upcoming activities of the club: A trip to the movies in Little Rock to see "80 for Brady" will also provide an opportunity to dine out, as well as to go shopping.

In April, an outing to Murry's Dinner Playhouse to see "Honky Tonk Angels" is slated.

And May 2-4, members will journey to Branson, Mo. Planned activities will include attending a performance of the extravaganza "Esther," along with a Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and lots of dining out and shopping.

James announced that copies of the cookbook from the Holiday Foods program were available, along with chocolate-dipped peanuts and shelled pecan halves. Information about purchasing these items is available by calling James at (870) 543-9784 or Delores Kelley at (870) 718-1846.

Members will attend the fair judging school on March 7 at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Cooperative Extension Service's state headquarters in Little Rock. They will also participate in the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council's Spring Workshop on March 8 at the Wyndham Hotel in North Little Rock.

The club will also be involved with a multi-county rally for the Southeast Delta and Northeast Ouachita districts of the Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council. Attendees will be from Arkansas, Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha, Drew, Grant, Jefferson and Lincoln counties. The event is scheduled for April 13, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Pursuit Church in White Hall.

After the meeting, members went to Larry's Pizza in White Hall for a Dutch-treat luncheon.



