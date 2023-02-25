High school basketball roundups

BOYS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 59, SPRINGDALE 48 Denarion Whitmore pumped in 24 points for Northside (18-12, 9-7 6A-West), which avenged last month's one-point loss to the Bulldogs. Marco Smith also scored 15 points for the Grizzlies. Isaiah Sealy notched 20 points for Springdale (22-8, 11-5).

LAKE HAMILTON 68, SHERIDAN 64 Zane Pennington chopped away for 19 points for Lake Hamilton (25-4, 13-3 5A-South) in a road win over the Yellowjackets. LaBraun Christon scored 14 points, and Ty Robinson added 13 for the Wolves.

MAUMELLE 60, BEEBE 38 Jacob Lanier gathered 14 points and 11 rebounds as Maumelle (18-11, 11-3 5A-Central) won the league championship. Cayden McGee scored 13 points, and both Addison Shelton and Elijah Newell posted 9 each for the Hornets.

GIRLS

FAYETTEVILLE 59, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 52 Maiesha Washington boosted Fayetteville (16-13, 9-7 6A-West), scoring a team-high 15 points in its win over the Lady Mavericks. Whitney Brown and Wynter Beck both had 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Felicity Suggs paced Southside (6-23, 1-15) with 15 points.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 53, SPRINGDALE 39 Northside (23-5, 13-3 6A-West) gained a piece of the league title with the help of 19-point efforts from Erianna Gooden and Karys Washington. Cherish Blackmon added 10 points for the Lady Bears. Charleen Hudson had 14 points for Springdale (14-15, 5-11).

GREENWOOD 73, GREENBRIER 23 Anna Trusty's 18 points and 9 steals enabled Greenwood (27-2, 14-0 5A-West) to breeze by the Lady Panthers. Madison Cartwright had 17 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals, and Brooklyn Woolsey knocked down four three-pointers and ended with 12 points. Izzy Smith also had 11 points for Greenwood.

MAUMELLE 31, BEEBE 29 Raelen Randle's 11 points and eight rebounds allowed Maumelle (11-19, 6-10 5A-Central) to finish the season on a high note. Jamia Flowers had 8 points and 4 rebounds for the Lady Hornets.

RUSSELLVILLE 55, VAN BUREN 50 Taleigha Ealy collected 16 points for Russellville (22-8, 9-5 5A-West), which earned the conference's No. 3 spot. Kayna Keaster added 10 points for the Lady Cyclones, who led 28-21 at halftime.

SHERIDAN 63, LAKE HAMILTON 61 Brooklyn Rowe hit two free throws with nine seconds left in the game to snap a 61-61 tie and send Sheridan (16-8, 13-3 5A-South) to a come-from-behind victory. Kayden Porter scored 20 points, and Kelsey Rieman had 12 for the Lady Jackets, who wrapped up the conference's No. 2 seed. Rowe and Emma Goodman each had 11 points for Sheridan.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 66, BENTONVILLE WEST 48 Pacious McDaniel had 22 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks as Har-Ber (19-8, 13-3 6A-West) gained a piece of the conference crown. Delaney Roller finished with 21 points, and Mary Blake Martfeld had 10 points and 5 steals for the Lady Wildcats.

VAN BUREN 59, RUSSELLVILLE 48 Van Buren (18-12, 9-5 5A-West) claimed a spot in the upcoming Class 5A state tournament by blasting the Cyclones. Jaxon Cazzell had 19 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists, and Connor Myers chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Pointers. Caleb Carter had 13 points, and Luke Stump added 10 for Russellville (19-10, 7-7).

WEST MEMPHIS 73, BATESVILLE 53 Janiyah Tucker finished her final regular-season game for West Memphis (26-3, 14-0 5A-East) with 20 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals in a win over the Lady Pioneers.

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

BOYS

CHARLESTON 59, BOONEVILLE 49 Brandon Scott dialed up 37 points as Charleston (14-5) outlasted the Bearcats to advance to the finals of the 3A-1 Regional tournament at West Fork. Reese Merechka scored 11 points for the Tigers. Colter Fisher finished with 15 points to carry Booneville (17-9).

FARMINGTON 70, MORRILTON 54 Layne Taylor dropped 38 points, grabbed 6 rebounds and handed out 6 assists for Farmington (34-0), which pulled away from the home team in the 4A-North Regional tournament. Jaxon Berry had 11 points and 6 rebounds while Josh Blakely put in 8 points and grabbed 8 rebounds for the Cardinals.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 72, BROOKLAND 65, OT Little Rock Christian (23-7) battled back from a 15-point second-half deficit to advance to the championship game of the 4A-East Regional tournament at Clinton. J.J. Andrews scored 20 points, and both Landren Blocker and Ben Fox finished with 18 for the Warriors. Jameel Wesley II added 12 points for Little Rock Christian.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 60, ENGLAND 39 Josie Williams had 30 points as Conway Christian (28-5) booked a spot in the 2A-Central Regional tournament final at Sloan-Hendrix. Brooklyn Pratt added 8 points, and Mallory Malone chipped in with 7 for the Lady Eagles.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 42, LAMAR 26 Laney Marsh stepped up with 14 points for Episcopal Collegiate (27-4), which clamped down on the Lady Warriors in the second half to move to the title game of the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Riley Brady posted 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

FARMINGTON 69, GRAVETTE 28 A 26-point first quarter got Farmington (32-1) off and running in the semifinals of the 4A-North Regional tournament. Hannah Moss led the way with 12 points for the Lady Cardinals, who led 26-9 after eight minutes and 42-18 at halftime. Jenna Lawrence and Zoey Bershers each scored 11 points, and Kayce McCumber tacked on 10 more for Farmington, which has beaten Gravette (17-12) by an average of nearly 37 points in each of their three meetings this season.

MAMMOTH SPRING 64, RURAL SPECIAL 30 Brynn Washam put up 19 points for Mammoth Spring (33-4), which will play for the 1A-2 Regional tournament championship at Calico Rock. Adrianna Corbett ended with 17 points for the Lady Bears, who beat the Lady Rebels 68-44 in their previous meeting in October. Kylan Stevens scored eight points for Rural Special (18-17).

NEMO VISTA 64, GUY-PERKINS 36 Kailynn Garis exploded for 15 third-quarter points in a semifinal victory for host Nemo Vista (22-9) in the 1A-3 Regional tournament. Camry Eller and Emily Kissire finished with nine points apiece. Julissia Young scored 15 points for Guy-Perkins (12-18).

NORFORK 61, MARKED TREE 48 Liza Shaddy put together 23 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists in a win for Norfork (29-6) in the 1A-2 Regional tournament semifinals at Calico Rock. Kiley Alman had 14 points and 6 rebounds, while Keely Blanchard followed suit with 11 points and 5 assists for the Lady Panthers. Kimyhe Jones scored 19 points for Marked Tree (23-8).

SALEM 54, MANILA 47 Salem (25-4) picked up its 25th victory of the season by fending off the Lady Lions in the semifinals of the 3A-2 Regional tournament at Mountain View. Marleigh Sellars had 19 points, and Chelsea Hamilton followed with 16 for the Lady Greyhounds.

VALLEY SPRINGS 45, COSSATOT RIVER 32 Macy Willis delivered with 15 points to help Valley Springs (29-11) waltz into the finals of the 3A-1 Regional tournament at West Fork. Camie Moore and Savannah Ketchum each totaled eight points for the Lady Tigers.

THURSDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

CEDAR RIDGE 66, ENGLAND 55 Easton Griffin's 16 points served Cedar Ridge (16-9) well in its 2A-Central Regional tournament opener at Sloan-Hendrix. Kyle Provence scored 15 points, and Caden Griffin added 14 for the Timberwolves. Demario Carter had 26 points for England (18-12).

CONCORD 48, HILLCREST 42 Kegan Billington and Reece Bracey churned out nine points each for Concord (26-9) in the first round of the 1A-2 Regional tournament at Calico Rock. Tyson Conner and Grant Cossey followed with eight points apiece for the Pirates. Clayton Rose scored 14 points, and Slayde Barker supplied 10 for Hillcrest (10-18).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 70, MAYFLOWER 58 Kellen Robinson collected 41 points as Episcopal Collegiate (24-6) clinched a state tournament berth by outlasting the Eagles during the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Elijah Mason had 14 points for the Wildcats. Parker Stigall led Mayflower (13-14) with 21 points.

FOUNTAIN LAKE 69, HUNTSVILLE 52 Fountain Lake (21-8) outscored the Eagles 16-5 in the third quarter to build a big lead during the 4A-North regional at Morrilton. Colby Lambert had 26 points, and Dedric Blocker scored 14 for the Cobras, who led 35-30 at halftime before taking a 51-35 advantage into the fourth quarter. Dillon Dettmering had 11 points in the victory.

MARSHALL 69, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 49 Payton DePriest ended with 22 points in a 20-point win for Marshall (23-7) in the 2A-Central Regional tournament at Sloan-Hendrix. Dylan Tyler had 10 points for the Bobcats. K.J. McDaniel scored 15 points while Ahmod Davis tallied 11 for Cutter-Morning Star (20-8).

RECTOR 64, BARTON 42 Cooper Rabjohn and Kameron Jones both punched through with 24 points and 9 rebounds to boost Rector (23-5) in the first round of the 2A-North Regional tournament at Buffalo Island Central.

ROSE BUD 67, BAPTIST PREP 36 Rece Hipp finished the night with 28 points for host Rose Bud (19-7) in a 31-point drubbing of the Eagles in the 3A-3 Regional tournament. Harrison Likens scored 14 points for Baptist Prep (21-8).

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 72, MAMMOTH SPRING 68 Ruston Holt led a balanced scoring outing for West Side Greers Ferry (21-8) in a tight victory over the Bears in the 1A-3 Regional tournament at Calico Rock. Zack Birmingham and Max Gipson each scored 16 points, and Jacob Carlton tallied 14 for the Eagles. Nathaneal Rogers had 30 for Mammoth Spring (21-17) to lead all scorers. Garet O'Dell finished with 14 points, and Gavin Boddie gathered 11 in the loss.

GIRLS

BIGELOW 45, QUITMAN 36 Aubrey Evans powered for 23 points for Bigelow (21-6), which advanced to the semifinals in the 2A-Central Regional tournament at Sloan-Hendrix. Kelsey Hernandez supplied nine points for the Lady Panthers. Silver Mulliniks finished with 14 points for Quitman (18-6).

ENGLAND 55, MARSHALL 47 Taniyah Carter racked up 20 points for England (23-10), which slipped past the Lady Bobcats during the 2A-Central Regional tournament at Sloan-Hendrix. Jordan Blake scored 13 points, and Ariel Penister added 9 for the Lady Lions. Makaela Blair guided Marshall (15-12) with 12 points.

HELENA-WEST HELENA 51, ATKINS 42 Jakyra Jackson dashed her way to 22 points in a win for Helena-West Helena (22-4) in the 3A-3 Regional tournament at Rose Bud. Jordyn Gamble scored 18 points for the Lady Cougars. Kadee Keaster had 13 points, and Abbi Grace Cunningham connected for 12 for Atkins (16-9).

MARKED TREE 53, VIOLA 37 Marked Tree (23-7) put an end to the Lady Longhorns' season by slowly pulling away after halftime during the 1A-2 Regional tournament at Calico Rock. Zyonna Anderson and Zakaria Brown had 15 points and 14 points, respectively, while Journi Versie tossed in 13 for the Lady Indians. A.J. McCandlis scored 16 points, and Cheyanne Newberry countered with 12 for Viola (21-9).

RURAL SPECIAL 57, HILLCREST 38 Kylan Stevens and Rieley Sutterfield both ended with 15 points as Rural Special (18-16) rolled in the 1A-2 Regional tournament at Calico Rock. Kennedy Brannon's 14 points powered Hillcrest (12-17). Brooklyn Penn added 10 points.