Hurricane claim league crown

New conference, same result for Jonesboro.

Deion Buford-Wesson scored 14 points, including 11 in the first half, to help the Golden Hurricane battle back and beat Little Rock Central 58-49 to win the 6A-Central Conference title in its first year in the league.

Phillip Tillman and Devarious Montgomery both had 13 points while C.J. Larry and Isaac Harrell recorded eight points and seven points, respectively, for Jonesboro (27-3, 11-1), which had won two consecutive 5A-East championships before moving up to the state's largest classification this season and adding another conference crown to its trophy case.

The victory allows the Golden Hurricane to take the league's top seed as well as a 12-game winning streak into next week's Class 6A state tournament at Rogers.

Jonesboro, however, had to buckle down in the second half to gain its latest win.

Central (24-6, 10-2) trailed 12-8 late in the first quarter, but a basket from Annor Boateng started an 11-2 run over the next five minutes of game time to take the lead. The Tigers would later hold a 29-23 advantage by halftime and still led 33-30 with just over four minutes to go in the third quarter until a putback from Montgomery began a game-turning 12-2 flurry for the Golden Hurricane.

Jonesboro, despite going 9 of 25 (36%) from the free-throw line, continued to build a margin throughout the fourth quarter and kept the Tigers from getting anything closer than six points of the final minute.

Boateng had 18 points for Central, which picked up the No. 2 seed. Luke Moore and Daniel Culberson both had eight points, and Gavin Snyder put in seven points.

In the girls' game, Central (17-11, 8-4) grabbed the No. 3 seed from the conference with a 53-40 comeback victory over the Lady Golden Hurricane. Taylor Day Davis' three-pointer with 6:33 left in the fourth quarter gave the Lady Tigers the lead for good after trailing by as many as 10 points in the first half.