IN THE GARDEN: Now is the time to prune rosebushes, to encourage new growth — and new blooms

Q: I know everyone says we need to keep waiting to prune, but my roses came through the cold weather with no damage and there are now leaves everywhere on them. Is it OK to prune? They are Knock-outs. How far should I cut them back if at all?

A: Now is the time to prune your roses. For shrub type roses like Knock-outs, prune them back by half or up to two-thirds. Knock-out roses bloom on the new growth, so you want to encourage lots of new growth. If you don't prune them, they will grow some, but they won't be as vigorous nor have as many blooms. While you will usually read to prune roses before they start growing in late February, most years our roses have started putting on new growth by then. Later pruning won't hurt either but can delay the onset of the first flowers.

Q: I have some old daffodils that are either too thick or not getting enough sunlight. They have fewer and fewer flowers each year. I let the foliage grow until it starts to yellow, so I know that isn't the problem. What can I do (and when) to help them so I can have flowers next year?

A: If daffodils are too crowded or don't get six to eight weeks of sunlight after bloom, they will not set many blooms for the next year. If you think overcrowding or lack of sunlight is to blame, solve the problem sooner than later. Dig up the clusters, leaving the foliage attached, and divide gently and replant in a sunny location. Let the foliage grow for as long as possible. Sometimes just the act of moving them can cause the leaves to shut down earlier, but hopefully they will remain green for at least six more weeks. Remember, it is the green growth period after bloom that is essential to flower formation for the next year. Hopefully, they will begin to bloom better next year and every year thereafter.

Q: I know you keep telling us to wait until winter is definitely over before doing any pruning, but can you give me some advice as to what will be the best way to proceed? My euonymus shrubs never fully recovered from "Snowmageddon," and the hard freeze around Christmas didn't help. As you can see, they are putting out new twigs (with small hard buds at the ends), but there is no sign of life anywhere on the main trunk and older branches. Since these are spring blooming, do I wait until they've finished and then cut back almost to the ground, ignore your advice and cut back now, or just call it a lost cause and dig them up — which is going to be difficult (and expensive!) as they are several decades old and so close to the foundation.

A: Golden euonymus are grown for their bright yellow and green foliage, and their blooms, if any, are not showy. With the warmer weather we have been having, many plants are starting to put on new growth. As soon as you see life beginning (wherever it occurs on the stems) start cutting back to that new growth. Assess what is living and what is dead. Some plants may only sprout from the base; but I see some leaves on your plants. If you have the time and patience to let them regrow, do. Fertilize lightly and water when it's dry this summer, and let them gradually regrow. If replacement is needed, consider trying something new. Diversity in the landscape is good and could give you some new favorites.

Retired after 38 years with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, Janet Carson ranks among Arkansas' best known horticulture experts. Her blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet. Write to her at P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203 or email jcarson@arkansasonline.com