Jefferson County Circuit Court judge orders hotel booking companies to pay state, cities $34 million over taxes

Internet travel-booking companies Expedia, Priceline and Travelocity were court-ordered Friday to pay $34.2 million to the state of Arkansas and every city or county government that taxes rental accommodations such as hotel rooms.

The award is to penalize those companies, which include Hotwire, Orbitz, Travelweb and Cheaptickets.com, for collecting those taxes from clients, then keeping the money for themselves in whole or part rather than forwarding the funds to taxing authorities such as Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pine Bluff.

Jefferson County Circuit Judge Robert Wyatt's ruling includes an order to reimburse the unpaid taxes, plus interest, with added fines for failing to truthfully account for taxes and attempting to evade taxes.

"These practices clearly constitute willful conversion of public tax-proceeds into private profit," Wyatt stated. "[The companies'] intentional and manipulative behavior -- using the governmental tax rates to generate private profit -- more than satisfies the requirements for [ fines.] [Other] practices are even more egregious and constitute further failures to truthfully account and pay over tax obligations or otherwise evade tax responsibilities."

Wyatt's ruling states that of the total $34,161,155, Expedia and its five subsidiaries should pay the bulk, 78%, $26,541,737. The three Priceline companies were assessed 18%, $6,132,937, with Travelocity and its subsidiary Site59.com LLC ordered to pay the remaining 4%, $1,486,481.

Temporary accommodation taxes like the ones at issue can add up to 10% to a lodger's bill and are intended to pay for projects that offset wear and tear on city and county infrastructure brought on by tourism so local property-tax payers don't have to foot all of those costs.

The judge's findings were the result of a 2009 lawsuit filed by Little Rock attorney Tom Thrash. He might be best known as the architect of the Arkansas Marlboro Lights false-advertising settlement in 2016 that paid $19.8 million to almost 20,000 customers who had bought the brand in the state between 1971 and 2010.

Thrash said Friday that from 1999 through 2018, when the practice was outlawed by court ruling and the Legislature, the booking companies diverted tax dollars into their own pockets, money that governments needed, especially in smaller communities.

"We have corrected a wrong that was done to our cities and our counties and a state," Thrash said. "[The companies] charged the full tax ... and they collected it, they just didn't remit it to the property taxing authorities."

The companies operated like a hotel clerk who accepts payment for a room, then keeps some of the tax money, Thrash said.

"You can't do that," he said. "That clerk would go to jail. Well, they did that. That's exactly what they did."

Exactly how the money would be divided among the plaintiff governments will be made public later, Thrash said.

The 30-page decision, which is expected to be appealed to the Arkansas Supreme Court, brings the 13½-year-old litigation closer to resolution. The judge's findings were partly redacted because the companies' pricing algorithms are considered proprietary trade secrets.

The unpaid taxes alone amount to $8.3 million for Expedia, $1.9 million for Priceline and $411,017 for Travelocity. Interest adds more, another $6.1 million for Expedia, $1.4 million for Priceline and $479,489 for Travelocity while fines for attempted tax evasion and failure to file taxes are $3.7 million, Expedia; $869,442, Priceline; and $184,958, Travelocity.

"The [companies] have failed to provide any explanation for their failure to pay, for their blatant use of governmental tax rates, and for their collection and retention of tax monies. And this conduct was no mistake," the judge stated. "The fact that they did this for nearly 20 years undermines that it was anything but intentional. Notably half of the years of illegal conduct at issue occurred after the complaint was filed and during the pendency of the litigation after liability had been directly asserted in legal pleadings."

The judge further penalized the companies for failing to honestly account for the taxes and deliberately not paying or underpaying them, assessing fines equal that tax, $8.3 million, Expedia; $1.9 million Priceline; and $411,017, Travelocity.

The judge noted that the booking companies would likely have been called to account for themselves if not for the plaintiff attorneys Thrash, with co-counsel Will Crowder and Jack Williams, taking on the litigation.

"Had ... counsel not banded together to form this joint prosecution against these companies, it is very likely that justice would never be served as no single plaintiff could have afforded to individually battle these companies and their significant financial resources and large law firms operating under a joint litigation agreement on their own," the judge's ruling states.

The lawyers asked the judge to require the booking companies to pay their legal fees and expenses, but Wyatt declined, instead ordering that the lawyers receive one-third of the judgment $11,499,292 for their efforts and expenses that will be collected from the award.

Launched with the Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission and Jefferson County as the first plaintiffs, the lawsuit was granted class-action status in 2013, allowing every city, county and advertising and promotion commission in Arkansas to join the plaintiffs' pool.

The ruling comes almost five years after the judge found the companies liable for damages in May 2018, and two years since the state joined as a plaintiff in January 2020, with then-Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley acting as the state's representative in a manner similar to the way Craighead County prosecutor Scott Ellington brought suit against opioid manufacturers and distributors on behalf of a coalition of local governments in 2018.

On various issues along the way, the litigation has gone before the Arkansas Supreme Court three times. An effort to mediate the amount of damages was unsuccessful, with the government plaintiffs' moving for summary judgment on the amounts in September. Wyatt held a hearing on the damages question on Nov. 2, with his Friday ruling coming after the sides submitted written arguments on what the companies should have to pay.

The Expedia defendants include Hotels.com LP, Hotwire Inc., Trip Network Inc doing business as Cheaptickets.com, Interwork Publishing Corp doing business as Lodging.com and Orbitz LLC. The Priceline companies include Booking Holdings Inc. and Travelweb LLC.

The plaintiffs fall under two classes. One class is the cities and counties, along with the state, that are empowered by the 81-year-old Arkansas Gross Receipts Tax to tax "the gross proceeds or gross receipts derived from ... [the] service of furnishing rooms, suites, condominiums, townhouses, rental houses, or other accommodations by hotels, apartment hotels, lodging houses, tourist camps, tourist courts, property management companies, or any other provider of accommodations to transient guests." Arkansas imposes a 6.5-percent tax on hotel rooms and similar temporary lodging.

The other is made up of the more than 40 city-run advertising and promotion commissions established under a provision Arkansas Code 26-75-602 to tax "the gross receipts or gross proceeds from renting, leasing, or otherwise furnishing hotel, motel, house, cabin, bed and breakfast, campground, condominium, or other similar rental accommodations for sleeping, meeting, or party room facilities for profit." The Little Rock commission, for instance, assesses a 4-percent tax.