Kyle Kramer is hired for UAPB coach spot

Kyle Kramer has been hired as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Kramer comes to UAPB after spending two seasons as University of Louisiana Monroe special teams senior analyst. Following his NFL playing career, Kramer spent more than two decades in the sports performance and marketing industries and returned to the coaching profession as a part of ULM head coach Terry Bowden's staff. In addition to six seasons at MidAmerica Nazarene University, Kramer assisted the NFL Pro Bowl and NFL Alumni in coaching underprivileged youth in Hawaii and conducted football clinics and camps for many years in the Kansas City area.

As a member of the NFL Alumni Board of Directors and tournament director, Kramer guided fundraising and marketing programs and the organization's growth strategies. He recently participated in the Nunn Wooten Scouting Fellowship program, created by the NFL in 2015, to introduce interested and qualified candidates to a career in professional scouting. Kramer worked directly with teams to scout and gather information on prospective professional players.

Kramer signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints in 1995 after lettering as a tight end at the University of Oklahoma in 1994. Originally from McKinney, Texas, he played at Allen High School and matriculated at Johnson Community College. Kramer transferred to Oklahoma and graduated with his degree in business in 1995. He earned a Master of Business Administration in 2001 from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Collaborating with other former NFL players, Kramer hosted football clinics in Hawaii, in conjunction with the Pro Bowl that focused on helping underprivileged youth grow as athletes and as individuals. During his time in Kansas City, Kramer worked alongside local coaches and the NFL Alumni Kansas City chapter to hold summer football camps.

Kramer embarked on his collegiate coaching career as a tight ends coach at MidAmerica Nazarene University, where he produced eight all-conference players in seven seasons. He grew his role with the Pioneer program and became the run game coordinator and co-special team coordinator.

Kramer and his wife Kim share a love for fostering dogs, traveling and spending time with their two daughters.