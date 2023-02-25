Not actually 'choice'

My understanding of the proposed education bill's school voucher plan is basically to provide tax money to the families already enrolled in private schools and not to actually provide a way for children in public schools to have a choice in where the student attends school.

If the plan was actually a "school choice" plan, then it must have a provision that private schools accept any student that "chooses" to attend the school of their "choice." That would mean that the private school would be required to accept every student that applies for admission, even a special-needs child, no matter what the special needs are, just like public schools are now required to do. The private school could not reject a student because they do not accept the student's parents' religion, race or marital and sexual preference. The private schools should also be required to meet the same scholastic test score requirements that public schools are required to meet. Private schools should not be able to cherry-pick the best students and reject the students that could benefit most by changing schools.

The bill should make the school choice an "apples to apples" choice, not a way for the more affluent parents to keep their child separated from the poor and needy. Otherwise just change the name of the bill to the "White Flight" bill.

KEN DAY

Springdale

Essence of hypocrisy

We ban books and abortions in Arkansas, but not assault rifles. We worry more about the unborn than the women who do the bearing.

We're eager to give parents the right to not send their children to public schools, but pass laws to restrict their right to manage their child's mental and physical well-being when gender dysphoria is diagnosed.

We tout religious freedom but seek to establish a Christian culture in a secular world. We lash out against "indoctrination" in the classroom but have no problem indoctrinating students with Christian prayers and stories.

Conservatives have railed against government interference in people's lives, and now all they do is interfere. You can't read that book. You can't teach that idea. You can't use that bathroom. It is the very essence of hypocrisy.

Now, attempts to remedy the effects of prior discrimination through affirmative action are apparently illegal. My dictionary defines affirmative as "supportive, hopeful or encouraging." What is wrong with that? If you do not believe that Blacks have been discriminated against, disenfranchised, and denied opportunities to advance socially, economically and politically in this country for generations, then a little critical race theory might be good for you.

It has been heartening to read Rex Nelson's recent columns. He has added his voice to the Republican minority who have both a brain and a conscience. Unfortunately, those qualities seem lacking in our current governor, who said in her response to President Biden's State of the Union address: "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left; the choice is between normal and crazy."

It was crystal clear that night which side was which.

DAVID ELI COCKCROFT

Little Rock

When it's convenient

I write to decry the obvious hypocrisy of some Republican members of the Arkansas Legislature. As a physician/pediatrician who has practiced in Arkansas for almost 40 years, I have become distressed how this hypocrisy has entered into the relationship between physician and patient (or patient's parents), and how this political posturing has harmed this relationship and child health.

Republican legislators were all about parent freedom and choice when it came to wearing masks and receiving vaccines during the covid pandemic. Instead of supporting the recommendations of health-care providers and public health leaders, these legislators focused on the parents' authority to make choices and encouraged the parents to ignore the recommendations, apparently for political reasons. This undermined the authority of physicians, and as a result, too many children became ill, and even died.

Now we see these legislators intervening in the health care of a very small group of children/adolescents suffering from gender-identity issues. While supporting parent choice during the pandemic, now they seek to undermine and remove the authority of parents regarding the type of health care provided to their children by passing legislation which restricts this care. These restrictions will likely also result in harm to these children. What hypocrites! They are apparently all for parents' authority only as long as it meets their political interest.

Legislators should have no authority or role to impact decisions that parents make with their health-care providers unless it involves illegal activities. Passing legislation to make illegal the decisions that parents and these children make with their physicians removes the parents' authority, which the Republican legislators claimed to be so important during the pandemic. At least these legislators should be consistent in supporting parent choice, and not just when it fits their political agendas.

PATRICK CASEY

Little Rock