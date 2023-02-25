Little Rock officials to share ideas for initial round of street and drainage capital-improvement projects

Little Rock officials will share ideas for street and drainage capital-improvement projects with members of the public at a series of meetings beginning March 13, according to a schedule issued by the city Friday.

Those projects will be funded by an initial round of bond proceeds tied to last year's successful citywide referendum that authorized extending 3 mills and issuing bonds with a maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million.

During the Aug. 9 referendum, Little Rock voters approved spending bond proceeds on six categories of work: streets, drainage, Fire Department apparatus, parks and the Little Rock Zoo, construction of a new municipal court facility and expansion of the Little Rock Port industrial park.

The 3 mills would have rolled off at the end of last year had voters not authorized the extension.

One mill equals one- tenth of a cent. Each mill works out to a dollar in tax levied on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Following the referendum, city officials last year held a series of public meetings to solicit input on potential projects.

Approximately half of the $154 million in total project funds the bonds are expected to generate will bankroll street and drainage improvements over what city officials expect will be multiple series.

A total of $77 million for street and drainage work will get divided equally among the city's seven wards after officials take 10% off the top of the overall sum for citywide projects.

Each ward is expected to get roughly $1.65 million for streets and $1.65 million for drainage during the initial cycle, Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell told attendees at a public meeting last September.

Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. according to the following schedule the city released on Twitter on Friday:

• March 13, the Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th Street (Ward 6)

• March 15, Christ Little Rock Church, 315 S. Hughes Street (Ward 3)

• March 16, Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th Street (Ward 1)

• March 27, Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road (Ward 4)

• March 29, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road (Ward 5)

• March 30, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 5300 Stagecoach Road (Ward 7)

• April 5, Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road (Ward 2)