Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock officials to share ideas for initial round of street and drainage capital-improvement projects

Public meetings to start in March by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 3:46 a.m.
Driveways span across drainage culverts on Whitmore Circle in Little Rock in this Aug. 31, 2012 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)

Little Rock officials will share ideas for street and drainage capital-improvement projects with members of the public at a series of meetings beginning March 13, according to a schedule issued by the city Friday.

Those projects will be funded by an initial round of bond proceeds tied to last year's successful citywide referendum that authorized extending 3 mills and issuing bonds with a maximum aggregate principal amount of $161.8 million.

During the Aug. 9 referendum, Little Rock voters approved spending bond proceeds on six categories of work: streets, drainage, Fire Department apparatus, parks and the Little Rock Zoo, construction of a new municipal court facility and expansion of the Little Rock Port industrial park.

The 3 mills would have rolled off at the end of last year had voters not authorized the extension.

One mill equals one- tenth of a cent. Each mill works out to a dollar in tax levied on every $1,000 of the tax-assessed value of a piece of property.

Following the referendum, city officials last year held a series of public meetings to solicit input on potential projects.

Approximately half of the $154 million in total project funds the bonds are expected to generate will bankroll street and drainage improvements over what city officials expect will be multiple series.

A total of $77 million for street and drainage work will get divided equally among the city's seven wards after officials take 10% off the top of the overall sum for citywide projects.

Each ward is expected to get roughly $1.65 million for streets and $1.65 million for drainage during the initial cycle, Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell told attendees at a public meeting last September.

Meetings will be held at 6 p.m. according to the following schedule the city released on Twitter on Friday:

• March 13, the Centre at University Park, 6401 W. 12th Street (Ward 6)

• March 15, Christ Little Rock Church, 315 S. Hughes Street (Ward 3)

• March 16, Dunbar Community Center, 1001 W. 16th Street (Ward 1)

• March 27, Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road (Ward 4)

• March 29, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road (Ward 5)

• March 30, Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 5300 Stagecoach Road (Ward 7)

• April 5, Southwest Community Center, 6401 Baseline Road (Ward 2)

Print Headline: LR talks roadway, drainage proposals

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT