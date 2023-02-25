LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama

7:47, 1H - Arkansas 19, Alabama 19

Ricky Council has six of the last eight points for the Razorbacks, who are shooting 35% from the floor through 12 minutes.

Council made a tough floater coming out of the last media timeout then made four free throws in the last two-and-a-half minutes. He has six points.

Anthony Black and Makhi Mitchell each have two fouls for Arkansas. Jalen Graham has entered and blocked a pair of shots, recorded a steal and got a runner from around the SEC logo to drop.

Brandon Miller is up to 7 points on 3 of 6 from the floor. Dom Welch, who averages 1.9 points per game, has five points for the Tide.

11:22, 1H - Arkansas 11, Alabama 10

The Razorbacks are more than hanging tough on the road against the Tide.

Nick Smith has knocked down a pair of jumpers in the midrange area of the floor and is 2 of 5 from the field. He is initiating offense with Anthony Black on the bench with two fouls.

Alabama is 4 of 14 from the field so far and 0 of 4 from deep. Brandon Miller has 5 points on 2-of-4 shooting.

His last bucket came on a baseline-out-of-bounds play.

Jordan Walsh has 4 rebounds, Makhel Mitchell 2, including 1 that led to a putback layup, and the Razorbacks have 3 team rebounds as a result of battling on the offensive glass.

Arkansas is 5 of 16 from the floor to this point.

15:34, 1H - Arkansas 7, Alabama 4

The Razorbacks got off to a great defensive start.

They forced a miss on the Tide's first 7 shots of the game, and 3 turnovers led to 2 points off turnovers for Arkansas. Jordan Walsh had a steal and a dunk.

Brandon Miller is 1 of 2 from the field with 1 turnover. His first bucket came on a drive to the rim against Anthony Black, who picked up his second foul on the play.

Arkansas is 3 of 6 from the floor and 0 of 1 from deep. Walsh also has three rebounds.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Devo Davis, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

The Razorbacks have won back-to-back games in the last week to move to 19-9 overall and 8-7 in SEC play. They defeated Florida last Saturday then hammered Georgia on Tuesday.

Smith scored a season-high 26 points against the Bulldogs, knocking down 9 of 14 field goal attempts, including 5 of 8 threes. Arkansas outscored its last two opponents by 47 points with him on the floor.

Black is averaging 2.7 steals in the last 10 games as well as 15 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He had 5 points on 2 of 12 from the field in the teams’ first meeting and fouled out with 1 assist.

Ricky Council, the bouncy wing from Wichita State, has come off the bench the last two games and put up 18.5 points. He has scored at least 15 points in all three games off the bench this season.

Arkansas is 7-2 in its last 9 SEC games dating to Jan. 21 thanks to the No. 2 two-point offense in the league and the conference’s best block percentage, per KenPom. It will be interesting to see how the Razorbacks use their frontline players.

Jalen Graham had a 16-point outing vs. Alabama in January and Makhel Mitchell started alongside Makhi Mitchell. Graham is 15 of his last 18 from the field and has a pair of blocks in the last 2 games to go with 12 total rebounds.

Arkansas in the last 5 games has scored 1.10 point per possession and allowed 0.94 PPP, according to HoopLens. It made 61.9% of its looks inside the arc in that span.

Alabama’s starters: Mark Sears, Brandon Miller, Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako

Miller, the 6-9 star freshman and projected lottery pick, scored a season-high 41 points in Wednesday’s overtime road win against South Carolina. He is shooting 43% from deep in SEC play and owns the league’s top offensive rating (132.0).

The Razorbacks held Miller to four field goal attempts in the first meeting this season, but he hit 2 threes late to help the Crimson Tide pull away for an 84-69 win.

Sears is the team’s second-leading scorer inside the league at 13.1 points, followed by Clowney at 9.9. Alabama has six players who average more than 3 three-point attempts per SEC game. As a team, the Tide shoot the three at a 36.8% clip.

Defensively, Alabama is No. 5 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC in efficiency. The Tide own the No. 1 two-point and three-point defense in conference play.

Sears, who had 26 points in the meeting in Bud Walton Arena last month, has 28 steals and Bediako 24 blocks against league opponents.

Alabama is 24-4 overall and 14-1 in the league, one game up on Texas A&M in the standings.