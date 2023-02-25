LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Eastern Illinois Game 2

Arkansas 0 Eastern Illinois 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
McEntire retired the side in order. He induced a pair of flyouts and a groundout to second to end the inning.
Pregame:
The Razorbacks won Game 1 of this series 13-2 in 7 innings due to the run-rule. Kendall Diggs delivered the "walkoff" three-run home run to end the game.
Sophomore Peyton Stovall is back in the lineup after sitting out the series opener due to a thumb injury.
Probable Starters: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (0-0, 22.50 ERA) vs Eastern Illinois RHP Tyler Conklin (1-0, 3.00 ERA)
McEntire has had a rough start to the 2023 season. He allowed 4 runs and 5 hits in 1.1 innings in his season debut against TCU. He followed that start with a relief outing against Grambling in which he surrendered 4 hits, 1 walk, and 1 run while recording just two outs.
Lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Stovall 2B
3. Wegner LF
4. Slavens 1B
5. Bohrofen RF
6. Diggs DH
7. Cali 3B
8. Rowland C
9. Bolton SS