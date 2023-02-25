Miller County, Arkansas, Sheriff’s Office arrests alleged deputy impersonator

TEXARKANA -- The Miller County sheriff's office on Tuesday arrested a man accused of impersonating one of its own.

Billy Harris Jr. was spotted Saturday walking around Texarkana's East Broad Street area dressed as a deputy, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said photos show Harris wearing a black, long sleeve shirt with "Sheriff" printed in large letters on the sleeve and chest, and video footage shows him attempting to break up fights and intervene in disputes.

Other photos show Harris wearing a pair of tactical-style pants with a duty belt containing what appears to be a radio and handcuff case, as well as a firearm on his right side, the sheriff's office said.

A warrant was issued for Harris' arrest on a charge of criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer. He was arrested on Tuesday and transported to the Miller County jail.

Criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer is a Class D felony in Arkansas.