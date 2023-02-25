Charter boat fishing ruling is overturned

NEW ORLEANS -- An appeals court has struck down a federal fisheries management rule requiring operators of privately owned charter boats to equip their vessels with tracking devices, a victory for a group of Louisiana and Florida charter operators who challenged the rule in a 2020 lawsuit.

Thursday's ruling by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court decision upholding the regulation, which had been developed to help regulators track the amount of fish caught on recreational charter vessels.

Rejecting government arguments, the panel said that tracking devices are not the type of equipment regulators can require on recreational vessels under a federal fishing regulation law passed by Congress -- the Magnuson-Stevens Act.

And it said regulators, in adopting the rule, failed to adequately consider charter operators' concerns that the regulation may violate Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches. While not ruling on the regulation's constitutionality, the opinion written by Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod said it "very likely violated the Fourth Amendment."

Lawyers for the operators say charter operations account for a tiny percentage of Gulf fishing.

-- The Associated Press

W.Va. battery plant to get $105M in aid

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- West Virginia's governor on Friday signed a bill that gives $105 million in state funding for a renewable energy battery plant in a former steel town.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill at the site of Form Energy's planned manufacturing facility in Weirton. The 55-acre plant will create at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment.

"It will transform this community in every positive way you can imagine," Justice said.

The state's commitment to the project is $290 million, including $75 million invested in purchasing the property and for infrastructure.

Weirton Steel, which operated a nearly 800-acre property on the Ohio River in the town of about 19,000 residents, employed about 13,000 workers around the start of World War II. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2003.

"We are honored to pick up the legacy of this historic location and carry forward the tradition on manufacturing on this phenomenal site," Form Energy Chief Executive Officer Mateo Jaramillo said. "The model of the town of Weirton is success and unity, and that's how we see this project going forward."

-- The Associated Press

State index climbs to 819.83, up 6.62

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 819.83, up 6.62.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.