February 25, 2023 at 9:53 p.m.

Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" -- National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's "Meet the Press" -- Jake Sullivan; Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' "Face the Nation" -- CIA Director William Burns; Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice; Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, attorneys for former President Donald Trump. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's "State of the Union" -- Jake Sullivan; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. 8 a.m.

"Fox News Sunday" -- Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Ben Cardin, D-Md. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

