NLR library votes certified

The Pulaski County Election Commission on Friday certified the results of the Feb. 14 North Little Rock special election.

At issue was whether voters would agree to increase the North Little Rock library system's millage rate from 3 mills to 5 mills.

Official, certified results showed a slight change from election night, but the same outcome -- a defeat of the measure:

For 708

Against 739

Originally, on election night, the unofficial count showed 707 votes in favor of the millage increase and 737 against it.

The change was due to a count of provisional ballots.

When there is uncertainty about a voter's eligibility -- the potential voter's name is not on the voter rolls, a required identification document isn't available or another issue arises -- a voter is offered a provisional ballot instead of a regular ballot.

The provisional ballot is kept separate from other ballots until after the election. A determination is then made as to whether the voter was eligible to vote and whether the ballot is to be counted.

On election night, there was no total given for three votes from provisional ballots. In the official count, one provisional ballot was counted as a vote in favor of the measure and two provisional ballots were counted as votes against the measure.