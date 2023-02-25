BASKETBALL

Ole Miss fires Kermit Davis

Mississippi Coach Kermit Davis’s tenure is over, his team mired in a four-game losing streak and in last place in the SEC standings. Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said Friday the school and Davis “have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.” Davis has gone 74-79 in five seasons at Ole Miss, which is 10-18 and 2-13 in SEC games. Assistant coach Win Case will serve as acting head coach for the rest of the season. Before Ole Miss, Davis was at Middle Tennessee State, and is still its winningest coach. His Division I career record as a head coach is 477-316, and he led Ole Miss, MTSU and Idaho to NCAA Tournament berths.

BASEBALL

Vols coach suspended

Tennessee suspended Coach Tony Vitello on Friday for the Volunteers’ weekend series with Dayton while university officials, Vitello and the NCAA handle a violation in the program. Officials announced the suspension right before the Volunteers (3-2), ranked as high as No. 3 in one major poll, opened a three-game set with Dayton. Josh Elander is replacing Vitello as acting head coach, and the university said in a statement an update will be provided Monday. Tennessee cited NCAA bylaws for preventing any further details being released. But shortstop Maui Ahuna has yet to be cleared to play for Tennessee after transferring to the school last June. Ahuna was an All-Big 12 player at Kansas who batted .396 with 8 home runs and 48 RBI. The Vols were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last year only to lose to Notre Dame in the Super Regional. Vitello was suspended last season for four games by the NCAA for chest-bumping umpire Jeffrey Macias during a confrontation in a game against Alabama. Vitello teamed up with a fraternity to raise money for the Wounded Warriors Project with a chest bump for a $2 donation.

FOOTBALL

Schottenheimer takes over

Brian Schottenheimer officially took over as offensive coordinator for Dallas on Friday, with the Cowboys still planning on Coach Mike McCarthy taking on play-calling duties. Schottenheimer’s move from consultant to Kellen Moore’s replacement was announced Friday along with the rest of the changes to McCarthy’s staff. The 49-year-old Schottenheimer joined the Dallas staff last season after a season as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville that followed a three-year stint as the offensive coordinator for Russell Wilson in Seattle. Moore and the Cowboys agreed to part ways in January, a week quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense struggled in a 19-12 divisional round loss to San Francisco. A day after that move, Moore was hired as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys are promoting Scott Tolzien to quarterbacks coach after three seasons as an offensive assistant. He replaces Doug Nussmeier. Jeff Blasko is moving from assistant offensive line coach to running backs coach while Mike Solari takes over the offensive line, replacing Joe Philbi.

Chiefs promote Nagy

The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator to replace the departed Eric Bieniemy on Friday, giving him the job he held before departing Andy Reid’s staff for an opportunity as the head coach in Chicago. Nagy spent two seasons directing the Chiefs’ offense with Alex Smith at quarterback. He then spent four seasons with the Bears, going 34-31 in the regular season and winning the NFC North in 2018, before he was fired after a 6-11 season in 2021. He returned to the Chiefs as their quarterbacks coach. Bieniemy had been the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator the past five seasons, but was passed over numerous times for head coaching jobs.

GOLF

Kirk turns in a 62

There have been about 7,200 rounds played at the Honda Classic since it moved to PGA National 17 years ago. Only two of those were better than the one turned in Friday by Chris Kirk. Kirk shot an 8-under 62 in the second round, moving him to 9 under for the week and one shot behind Justin Suh (64) at the tournament’s midway point. Kirk had an eagle and six birdies, hitting 16 greens and taking advantage of no wind blowing in the morning — very rare for PGA National. Suh had four consecutive birdies on holes 8 through 11, rolling in putts from 5, 15, 25 and 30 feet in that span, to post a 36-hole total of 10-under 130. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth fired a 2-under 68 on Friday and is at 3-under 137 overall. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 71 on Friday, finished at 4-over 144 overall and missed the cut. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) also missed the cut after finishing at 6-over 146.

Two share LIV lead

Paul Casey birdied his last three holes for a 6-under 65 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak on Friday as the second season of Saudi-funded LIV Golf began at Mayakoba, Mexico. Casey was 5 under through 10 holes before he lost ground with a double bogey on the par-4 second hole. He responded with a hat trick of birdies to close out his round on the El Camaleon golf course at the resort south of Cancun. Kokrak played bogey-free, chipping in for one birdie and holing a couple of lengthy putts. They were two shots clear of Peter Uihlein, Talor Gooch and Carlos Ortiz, one of two Mexican players who are part of the 48-man LIV roster.

Thai golfer remains steady

Natthakritta Vongtaveelap finished strongly with six birdies on the back nine to take a one-shot lead over Maja Stark after a 7-under 65 in the second round at the LPGA Thailand on Friday. The 20-year-old Thai had two birdies against a bogey on the front nine holes before six more birdies, including four in a row on Nos. 12-15, for 12-under 132 overall at Siam Country Club. Vongtaveelap has won all three events she has competed in this season, including two on a local tour. Stark had an error-free 67. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi posted a 66 on Friday and is at 6-under 138 overall. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 74 and is at 1-over 145. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 73 and is at 3-over 147.

TENNIS

Murray reaches Doha final

Andy Murray saved five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka 6-0, 3-6, 7-6 (6) and advance to the final of the Qatar Open on Friday. The 35-year-old Murray reached his first ATP Tour final since June and will face former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev. Murray, the three-time Grand Slam champion who has had two hip operations, fought back from a 5-3 deficit in the deciding set. He saved two match points on his own serve and three more when his Czech opponent served for the match. Medvedev beat second-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in two weeks, this time 6-4, 7-6 (7). Medvedev also won in straight sets last week in the Rotterdam quarterfinals.

Swiatek tops Gauff again

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek stayed undefeated against Coco Gauff, beating the American teenager 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday. The three-time Grand Slam champion improved to 6-0 against the 18-year-old Gauff, and each victory has been in straight sets. The Pole beat Gauff in last year’s French Open final. Swiatek will face Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, in the final today. Krejcikova beat No. 3 Jessica Pegula of the United States 6-1, 5-7, 6-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.