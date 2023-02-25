OPINION | BREAKING GROUND: It’s time to prune your roses — and fruit trees, grapevines and berry bushes

MARCH

Spring is on the horizon. Gardeners are anxiously watching their plants to see whether they survived the December freeze, burned back or are dead.

It has been encouraging to see blooms on tulip magnolias, flowering quince, forsythia and spirea, but there is still a lot of brown on camellias, azaleas, loropetalum and Indian hawthorn.

◼️ Many plants are beginning to show signs of life, with leaf buds emerging. So far, the big leaf hydrangeas I have seen are sprouting from buds very low on the bushes, or even at the soil line, which does not bode well for summer blooms. When you know for sure what is growing and what is not, you can gradually begin to prune. But don't be too hasty. Not everything has awakened from winter's sleep.

◼️ Roses are putting on a lot of new growth, and if you have not pruned, do so soon. Hybrid tea roses need the most severe pruning, but bush and miniatures also benefit from an annual pruning. It will not hurt the plants to be pruned with new growth on them, but if you wait too long after they begin growing, you will be delaying the first flowers. Bush roses bloom on new growth, and you will have more flowers and a manageable plant if you prune them annually.

◼️ Fruit trees, grapevines and blueberry bushes also need annual pruning. While commercial growers started a month or more ago, for home gardeners it is often best to wait as late as possible to prevent any freeze damage. Grapevines in particular may "bleed" a lot of sap the later you prune, because the sap is rising now. It can worry a gardener to see that sap, but the plant won't bleed to death, and the oozing should stop fairly soon.

◼️ Many perennials are putting on new growth. If you have summer- or fall-blooming perennials that are too crowded and need dividing, do so as soon as possible. Monitor the weather through March and be prepared to cover tender new growth if low temperatures are predicted. Low growing plants are much easier to protect than trees and shrubs, which are often at the mercy of Mother Nature.

◼️ Some spring bulbs started blooming earlier than normal while others are just now putting on new growth. Fertilize your bulbs lightly when you see flower buds showing, and let the foliage die down on its own or at least grow for six to eight weeks after bloom before you remove it. The green growth is what is manufacturing food for next year's flowers.

◼️ It is vegetable gardening time. All cool-season crops, from broccoli, cabbage and collards to onions, potatoes, lettuce, carrots and radishes can be planted in March. Many of our winter gardens succumbed to the harsh December weather, so many gardeners are anxious to have fresh vegetables again. Vegetable transplants of long-season crops like broccoli, cabbage and cauliflower are available, along with onion sets and bulbs, and seed potatoes.

◼️ You may see tomato, pepper and basil plants available now, too, but don't plant these warm-season, heat-loving plants until mid-April.

◼️ Lawns are greening up now, but much of that green is winter weeds. If you want a weed-free lawn, spraying now before spring green-up needs to be done quickly. Look for a broadleaf weed killer and only spray where you have weeds. Avoid spraying on really cold or windy days.

◼️ Many gardeners like to prevent weeds, and now is also the time to apply a pre-emergent herbicide. This won't kill the weeds that are already growing but should prevent the summer annuals like crabgrass and lespedeza. Avoid weed-and-feed combos if you can, since you would only be feeding winter weeds now, because the summer lawns haven't greened up yet. If you don't mind a few weeds, keep them mowed to prevent seeds from setting and giving you even more winter weeds next year.

Read Janet Carson's blog at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet.