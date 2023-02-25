100 years ago

Feb. 25, 1923

• Members of the orchestra at the Main Theater, 205 Main Street, last night announced their intentions of applying for a warrant today charging Louis Cassinelli, manager of the theater, with assault on Thomas Boyd, piano player, in the theater orchestra. They said that Cassinelli knocked down the pianist when they put up an argument that Cassinelli could not discharge them without giving them two weeks' notice. The argument that led up to the alleged assault, according to the musicians, was caused when the musicians, on their own initiative, put on a song and dance, featuring a local girl, between reels last night. Mr. Cassinelli apparently did not like the idea of the music makers assuming the managership of the movie palace, and promptly canned them, individually, and as a whole.

50 years ago

Feb. 25, 1973

• Col. James L. Lamar, of Little Rock, a recently released prisoner of war in North Vietnam, will arrive at Adams Field the afternoon of March 6, it was announced Saturday by Dick Drake, chairman of a committee preparing a welcoming rally. Drake said that the exact time of arrival wasn't known yet. The ceremony is planned for Adams Field. Drake said that Governor Bumpers would participate in the ceremony if his schedule permitted. Others who will take part include former Governor Sid McMath, Mayor Walters, former Lieutenant Governor Maurice (Footsie) Britt, the Pine Bluff Singers and the United States Marine Corps Color Guard from the Little Rock recruiting station.

25 years ago

Feb. 25, 1998

mJim Morrell, a Polk County sheriff's deputy, has a partner that will do anything for a chance to chew on a towel rolled up and bound with duct tape. The 11-year law enforcement veteran said Tuesday that his sidekick will root through houses, cars and debris to find drugs just because she knows she gets that towel if she finds something. His partner, Coca, a 3-year-old chocolate Labrador, protects her toys, Morrell said. "Her job as a drug-detecting dog with the sheriff's office is a game, and her toys are her trophies," Morrell said.

10 years ago

Feb. 25, 2013

WABBASEKA -- It's everywhere. It rips in the wind in front of schools, city halls, courthouses and other municipal buildings across the state. It's been flown on battleships and is worn as a tiny pin on the lapels of many Arkansas politicians. Through the years, its image has graced everything from postcards and baseball caps to coffee mugs and T-shirts. The Arkansas flag -- quintessential symbol of the Natural State, the one that tells the rest of the world who Arkansans are and where they're from -- turns 100 on Tuesday. To honor the flag's creator, Willie K. Hocker of Wabbaseka, the Arkansas Legislature has declared Tuesday "Willie Kavanaugh Hocker Day." A schoolteacher, poet and artist, Hocker died in 1944 but left a lasting impression on the small Jefferson County town 18 miles northeast of Pine Bluff.