Parkview searches for depth in finale





Going into their season finale, the Little Rock Parkview Patriots opted to use the game against the eStem Mets as a tune-up.

With mixed results, the Patriots defeated the Mets 57-45 in a 5A-Central Conference contest played at the Arkansas School for the Blind gym in Little Rock.

Parkview (16-13, 10-4) will be either the second or third seed for next week's state tournament in Pine Bluff.

Dallas Thomas, a 6-9 junior, led Parkview with 13 points. Drake Marbley added 10 points. Nathaniel Coley had eight points.

E-Stem was led by junior guard Justin May, who had a game-high 32 points.

"In a game like this we were trying to give some other guys an opportunity to play who hadn't had an opportunity to play and guys we feel may have a chance to help us," Parkview Coach Scotty Thurman said. "So we decided to give them a chance. Some of them passed the test and some of them didn't."

Coming off a narrow two-point victory over Vilonia, Parkview built an 8-0 lead on the Mets and was up 14-5 with 2:42 left in the first quarter.

"It is hard to get up for it but I thought our starters did a good job of getting us going. I tried to sub, and give some other guys a chance, and the first run was probably stopped by me,'' Thurman said.

"Once we got our rhythm back, the guys got tired. I tried to give them a little bit of rest, and put some other guys in who had not had an opportunity to compete and we just kinda lost our spunk there. We have got to make sure we can't continue to allow that to happen."

The Mets (12-23, 1-13) closed the quarter strong and after one Parkview, which had four turnovers in the final two minutes, managed just a 14-13 lead. By halftime, the Patriots had built a 30-20 lead.

Parkview's largest lead was 21 on three occasions, the last at 53-32 with 5:44 left.

"We played good in spurts but not as good as we need to play to be the kind of team we want to be and compete for a state championship,'' said Thurman. "We have got to clean some things up."

The Class 5A tournament begins on Tuesday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.





ESTEM’s Caleb Brown (left) and Parkview’s Khylin Porchia go after a loose ball during the first half of Friday’s game at the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/225pvestem/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)











