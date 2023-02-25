Plea to investors

Editor, The Commercial:

I sincerely hope, and suspect hundreds share my sentiments, that potential investors in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County do not lay eyes on the Thursday, Feb. 23, edition of The Commercial.

If they do, and they are not brain-dead, they'll probably put our communities in their respective rear-view mirrors at warp speed, since we see clearly documented evidence of playground mentalities that steer the actions and verbiage of certain members of our city council and quorum court.

Keep in mind, these elected officials who have sworn, apparently with their respective fingers crossed, to do their jobs honorably and efficiently, are doing just the opposite.

Since the horse is out of the barn, it's a little late to fix things now. That said, we obviously should be more judicious about whom we elect since they make the laws we must obey, set the policies that operate our city and county, and decide how our tax money will be spent. "How 'bout them apples?"

Joe Dempsey

Pine Bluff