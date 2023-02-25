Police: 1 dead after PB shooting

A 20-year-old man was found dead and another is hospitalized after Pine Bluff police discovered both were shot before a vehicle crash near the intersection of Third Avenue and Hutchinson Street about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police responded to a vehicle crash with injuries and located a gray car that had struck a utility pole just east of Hutchinson on Third Avenue, according to a news release by police Lt. David DeFoor. One male was found in the vehicle and another was near the scene of the crash. One of the men was transported to a hospital and the other was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Eric Belcher, but police did not indicate which of the men was in the vehicle.

The deceased man was identified by Coroner Chad Kelley later Friday as Kendrin Hicks. His body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

No suspect information was known to the police public information office, and a motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

If ruled a homicide, this will be the third in Pine Bluff this year and first since Jan. 9.