PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville West takes first 6A-West title with victory over Springdale Har-Ber

CENTERTON -- Three small scoring runs added up to a conference championship for Bentonville West on Friday night.

The Wolverines used small runs in the second, third and fourth quarter to capture their first 6A-West championship and finish the regular season undefeated at home with a 50-36 win over Springdale Har-Ber at Wolverine Arena.

Bentonville West (25-3, 14-2) also earned the top seed from the conference in next week's Class 6A state tournament at Rogers.

"Those guys, I'm impressed with hard they played and what they were able to accomplish," Bentonville West Coach Greg White said. "First conference championship, and nobody thought we'd be able to do it here. We did it. We're happy, but this group's not satisfied."

After a 9-9 first-quarter tie, Bentonville West broke away from the close, physical contest with a 5-0 run to close the half.

Tucker Anderson scored inside, Dawson Price added a free throw, and Tucker Bowman made a steal and dished to Zahir James, who converted a fast-break layup near the buzzer to put Bentonville West up, 23-16, at halftime.

"We came out and battled and handled our poise," White said. "They do a really good job of controlling the pace. When we had the 5-0 run, coming back from the break we were in a spot to do something really good."

After Nate Kingsbury scored for Har-Ber (20-7, 12-4) to start the third quarter, Price scored off an offensive rebound, Anderson drove for a bucket and added a three-pointer to increase West's lead to 30-18 with 3:58 left in the third quarter.

Har-Ber went on a 6-0 run to finish the third quarter and whittle Bentonville West's lead down to 34-28 after three quarters.

Har-Ber was within, 39-34, with 4:23 left after Jaxon Conley and Kingsbury scored consecutive baskets on consecutive series.

West answered with three consecutive scoring possessions.

Anderson grabbed an offensive rebound and passed to Caleb Crusinberry, who scored. Anderson drove the baseline for a slam, and after a Har-Ber turnover, he passed to James, who made a three-pointer for a 46-34 lead with 2:27 left.

"That was huge," White said. "The dunk set the tone that we're going to finish the game. Then the turnover and we hit the three, the game opened up from there."

Anderson finished with 18 points and led the conference in scoring with 369 points in 16 conference games.

James added 11 points off the bench, and 6-9 junior Lane Jeffcoat added eight points with three-pointers to open the game and the to start the fourth quarter.

"James has really come on," White said. "Then our 6-9 post steps out and hits a three to kind of open things up. Then Tucker got his."

Har-Ber, which won the earlier meeting the two teams 49-35 in January, still earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the state tournament.

Jaxon Conley led Har-Ber with 17 points, and Kingsbury added 10.

Har-Ber, which had 14 turnovers, led just once, at 11-9, when Kingsbury scored inside to start the second quarter.

"It's for the conference championship, it's going to be tough," Har-Ber Coach Tommy Deffebaugh said. "On the road with that kind of crowd. We're now in our 26th game, you'd think we'd be prepared but you get out there, a lot of pressure, shots are little tight, and you're down so you know this is a critical possession. We just didn't have offense."