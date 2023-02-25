PREP BASKETBALL: Northside closes out regular season with 53-39 win over Springdale, clinches No. 2 state tournament seed

SPRINGDALE -- There was a reason Fort Smith Northside girls basketball coach Rickey Smith would give a small fist pump after one of his players hit a bucket Friday night.

That's because buckets were hard to come by against Springdale, even underneath the bucket, but the Lady Bears hit enough to close out the regular season with a 53-39 victory during 6A-West Conference action in possibly the last conference game to be played inside Bulldog Gym.

The win allowed Northside (23-5, 13-3) to finish the season as conference co-champions with Bentonville and Springdale Har-Ber and gave the Lady Bears a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye for the Class 6A state tournament. Northside, however, didn't enjoy much breathing room until the last 5 minutes, when it put together a late 12-0 run to seal the win.

"The first one in the new arena," Smith said. "That's what we were telling our kids. That's a good team. We were a state runnerup last year, but only one kid played. (Karys) Washington played a little and (Erianna) Gooden started.

"Then you bring in a whole new team and switch conferences. Picked probably at the middle of the pack, but I'm proud of our kids' resiliency and mental toughness. We stubbed our toe Tuesday at Bentonville, and we're missing those shots. A weaker-minded team would have folded."

Springdale finished the game with 15 field goals to Northside's 14, and that included a 7-1 edge in 3-point shots. The Lady Bears, however, made for it at with free throws as they hit 24 of 25 from the line while the Lady Bulldogs hit only 2 of 6.

Those free throws made the difference when both teams went more than 8 minutes without a bucket. Northside led 8-2 at that point and hit 10 free throws to build an 18-6 lead, only to have Springdale cut it to 19-18 on a Charleen Hudson 3-pointer before Gooden hit a shot before the buzzer.

"We didn't shoot it very well, and Springdale had a lot to do with it," Smith said. "They speed you up, so you shoot a little faster than you normally want to. Then you miss a couple, and it starts compounding.

"At halftime, it wasn't nice. It was just frustrating because we worked so hard all week, knowing what they were going to do to you. I was probably old-school Rickey Smith at halftime. But the second half they played a lot better, and we played a lot better. We hit some big baskets."

Northside managed to keep the lead, but it was only a 39-35 margin to start the fourth quarter and a 41-37 cushion after Wilson scored with 5:34 remaining. Kaydence Flemming's bucket then started the Lady Bears' late run to put their lead out of reach.

Gooden finished with 19 points, including 11 of 12 free throws, while Washington also had 19 to lead Northside, followed by Cherish Blackmon with 10. Hudson had 14 and was the only Springdale players in double figures.

