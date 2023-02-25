‘Producers’ produces big laughs in Argenta

Mel Brooks' 1968 movie "The Producers" is one of the funniest movies ever made. Fight me.

The Broadway musical Brooks adapted (music and lyrics by Brooks, book by Brooks and Thomas Meehan) has even more laughs.

And the cast of the production that opened Friday at North Little Rock's Argenta Community Theater takes advantage of, and in some cases even augments, just about every one of them.

Meet Max Bialystock (P. Jay Clark), the one-time king of Broadway producers now reduced to squeezing pennies from little old ladies (including Patti Airoldi, Roben Sullivant and Susan Thomey as ribaldly named elderly paramours) to produce lousy shows. Leo Bloom (Michael Klucher), a milquetoast accountant assigned to do Max's books, accidentally discovers they could actually get richer by producing a flop than a hit.

The result: they set out to find the worst possible show -- "Springtime for Hitler," by golly -- with the worst possible director and the worst possible actors to create the biggest possible flop. What happens when they do too good a job and the show turns out to be a monster hit, you ask? Well, you might well.

Clark is smack dab in his element, perhaps at his best when he channels, just a little, Zero Mostel, who originated the role in the film, but never worse than solid throughout. Klucher, an adept physical comedian and an expert "mugger," mugs his way adeptly to break through Leo's limits. Superb work comes also from Gabe Washam as director Rodger DeBris and Brandon Nichols as his aide/boyfriend, Carmen Ghia; Molly Rosenthal Giles as sexy Swedish secretary Ulla; and David Weatherly as "playwright" Franz Liebkind, with due credit also to the entire ensemble, right down to the goose steps and the swastika-shaped kick line in the title tune.

Let's also credit the production's director, Andy Hall; choreographer Moriah Patterson; costumer Stacey Herrison; and the eight-piece backstage band, ably led by Jeanne Cross.

Messrs. Bialystock and Bloom continue to produce through March 4 (minus Monday, when the theater, 405 Main St., is dark). The show contains some risque humor and references and the theater is not recommending it for younger audiences. Ticket information is available at ArgentaCommunityTheater.org.