Razorbacks men, women win SEC indoor titles

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ men and women swept the team titles on their home track Saturday at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Competing inside Randal Tyson Track Center for the final time under 33rd-year coach Lance Harter, the Razorbacks’ women easily won with 130.5 points — well ahead of second-place Florida with 82.

Harter won his 44th SEC championship, including his 13th indoors. Arkansas’ women have won nine consecutive SEC indoor team titles.

Harter, who will retire in June at the conclusion of the outdoor season, was recognized prior to Saturday’s running events during a ceremony that included SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. The oval track at the Tyson Center was named in Harter’s honor Thursday.

The Arkansas men won the SEC indoor title for the fourth consecutive season and 23rd time overall. The Razorbacks also won 12 indoor titles in the Southwest Conference.

It was the 28th overall and 11th indoor SEC championship for 15th-year Arkansas men’s coach Chris Bucknam.

The Razorbacks’ men finished with 100.25 points. Florida was second in the men’s scoring with 73 points.

Lauren Gregory (women’s mile and 3,000 meters), Amanda Fassold (women’s pole vault) and Ayden Owens-Delerme (men’s heptathlon) won individual titles for the Razorbacks.

Arkansas’ women’s 1,600-meter relay team of Joanne Reid, Rosey Effiong, Amber Anning and Britton Wilson won in a time of 3:27.57.

Gregory won the 3,000 in 9:09.90 on Saturday after winning the mile in 4:31.96 on Friday.

Fassold’s clearance of 14 feet, 3 1/2 inches led a 1-3-4-7 finish in the pole vault that contributed 23 points to the Razorbacks’ score. Kaitlyn Banas, Bailee McCorkle and Marin Chamberlin also scored for Arkansas.

Owens-Delerme scored 6,237 points to win the heptathlon. He won the 60, long jump, 60 hurdles and 1,000 during the heptathlon competition.

Arkansas’ Marcus Weaver finished fourth and Daniel Spejcher was sixth in the heptathlon. Weaver was first in the heptathlon high jump and Spejcher was first in the heptathlon shot put.

The Razorbacks’ men also scored strong in the shot put with a 2-3-7 finish by Jordan West, Roje Stona and Ralford Mullings, and the long jump with a 2-3-8 finish by Wayne Pinnock, Carey McLeod and Ryan Brown.

Christopher Bailey (third in the 400 with a time of 45.13) and Patrick Kiprop (third in the 5,000 with a time of 14:13.07) contributed six points apiece to the men’s score.

The Arkansas women scored 21 points in the 400, led by a second-place finish by Anning in 50.68.

Ackera Nugent added 14 points to the Razorbacks’ score. She was second in the 60 hurdles with a time of 7.81, just behind winner Masai Russell of Kentucky (7.77). Nugent was third in the 60 with a time of 7.20.

Arkansas’ Wilson was second in the 800 with a time of 2:02.13.

Sydney Thorvaldson and Heidi Nelson finished 3-4 for the Razorbacks in the 5,000 with times of 16:06.75 and 16:16.56, respectively.

Both of Arkansas’ distance medley relay teams finished third Friday. The men’s 1,600-meter relay team was a favorite, but did not finish when starter Lance Lang pulled up.

The Arkansas men entered the meet ranked first and the women second in the national index rankings. The NCAA indoor meet is scheduled for March 10-11 in Albuquerque, N.M.