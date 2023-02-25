Razorbacks sweep pair of nail-biters

FAYETTEVILLE-- Fans who braved cold temperatures Friday at Bogle Park were treated to a pair of thrilling one-run victories for the University of Arkansas softball team.

Seventh-ranked Arkansas (11-3) defeated Drake 4-3 in 11 innings and followed with a 2-1 nail-biting win over 13th-ranked Arizona in the nightcap.

First baseman Cylie Halvorson was clutch in the Razorbacks' comeback win over Drake in the opener. The junior transfer from South Dakota State delivered a pair of two-out hits to power Arkansas to victory.

Halvorson roped a game-tying base hit to left field with two outs in the seventh inning, then walked it off in the 11th inning with an RBI single which sent Lauren Camenzind home.

"I just try to make the moment not too big," Halvorson said. "We prepare for it every day in practice. [If] I didn't come up clutch, I knew the people in front of me and behind me were going to come up clutch."

Drake (2-4) went ahead 3-0 in the second inning, prompting Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel to place freshman Robyn Herron in the circle after going through two pitchers already. She shut down the Bulldogs for 5 2/3 innings, striking out 14 batters while allowing zero hits.

Herron became the 14th player in program history to strike out at least 14 batters in a game, and was two away from matching Mary Haff's record 16 in 2019.

"For Robyn to go in that situation [when] I think we kind of felt deflated with the giving up the three, our offense wasn't really vibing ... and so for her to just keep us there and give us a chance to fight back, I think that's huge," Deifel said. "I think it shows a ton of maturity and I think it shows a ton of trust in her pitches."

Arkansas scored four unanswered runs, capped by Halvorson's winning hit. Pitcher Chenise Delce finished off Drake with three innings of perfect work. Delce allowed no Bulldogs to reach base and earned a save.

Strong pitching was a theme of the nightcap against Arizona (9-5), which held the Razorbacks to five hits. However, the fifth hit was all Arkansas needed to break a 1-1 tie and taste victory.

Redshirt junior utility player Rylin Hedgecock belted a solo home run to right field in the sixth inning to lift the Razorbacks to a second win over the Wildcats in two days.

"It felt really good off the bat," Hedgecock said." "When I hit it, I knew it was out. Then whenever I was coming around second, I just saw everybody's faces and it was just a surreal moment to be able to produce for my team."

Arkansas' Callie Turner was the starting pitcher and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits. One of the hits was a solo home run by Carlie Scupin, which gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Razorbacks answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Atalyia Rijo hit an RBI single up the middle and tied things 1-1.

Deifel turned back to Delce for the final 3 1/3 innings, and the senior earned her sixth win of the season. She allowed no runs and struck out five. The Wildcats manufactured four hits off Turner and Delce.

"I'm glad that they're on my team and I don't have to hit off of them," Hedgecock said of the Razorbacks' pitching staff. "They're just freaking ridiculous."

"Callie set a really good tone from the first inning," Deifel said. "I mean, she gave up the one, but she just really pounded the zone and really kept their offensive at bay. And then [she] handed the ball to Chenise, who complements her so well, and Chenise shut the door. I just thought they both did an outstanding job for us and set a really good tone."

Hedgecock's game-winner in the sixth inning propelled Arkansas to its second close victory of the day.

"I think when you can win a one-run game, it shows a lot of character," Deifel said. "You know, I think tough teams win one-run games. And so for us to be able to do that this early, I think it's great. I think it's something to build off."

Arkansas will play just one game today, with a scheduled 1:30 p.m. first pitch against Drake.