Regional sked

Rgional scores and schedule

4A-EAST

At Clinton

Boys

Wednesday

Little Rock Christian 81, Highland 37

Blytheville 78, Lonoke 39

Thursday

Brookland 60, Clinton 57

Joe T. Robinson 55, Forrest City 52

Friday

Little Rock Christian 72, Brookland 65, OT

Blytheville 60, Joe T. Robinson 51

Today

Brookland vs. Joe T. Robinson, 1:30 p.m.

Little Rock Christian vs. Blytheville, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Clinton 63, Jonesboro Westside 45

Southside Batesville 35, Pulaski Academy 32

Thursday

Brookland 47, Bauxite 46

Heber Springs 53, Highland 49

Friday

Clinton 63, Brookland 56

Heber Springs 46, Southside Batesville 37

Today

Brookland vs. Southside Batesville, noon

Clinton vs. Heber Springs, 6 p.m.

4A-NORTH

At Morrilton

Boys

Wednesday

Farmington 83, Pottsville 55

Dardanelle 66, Berryville 63

Thursday

Morrilton 61, Pea Ridge 55

Fountain Lake 69, Huntsville 52

Friday

Farmington 70, Morrilton 54

Dardanelle 70, Fountain Lake 47

Today

Morrilton vs. Fountain Lake, 1:30 p.m.

Farmington vs. Dardanelle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Farmington 59, Mena 15

Morrilton 49, Prairie Grove 31

Thursday

Gravette 78, Pottsville 48

Gentry 53, Dardanelle 46

Friday

Farmington 69, Gravette 28

Morrilton 49, Gentry 37

Today

Gravette vs. Gentry, noon

Farmington vs. Morrilton, 6 p.m.

4A-SOUTH

At Warren

Boys

Wednesday

Magnolia 59, Warren 28

Watson Chapel 64, Ashdown 48

Thursday

Mills 52, Arkadelphia 36

Camden Fairview 51, Stuttgart 48

Friday

Magnolia 57, Mills 52

Watson Chapel 53, Camden Fairview 34

Today

Mills vs. Camden Fairview, 1:30 p.m.

Magnolia vs. Watson Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Nashville 81, Stuttgart 23

Star City 63, De Queen 32

Thursday

Arkadelphia 60, Watson Chapel 57

Hamburg 46, Magnolia 36

Friday

Nashville 65, Arkadelphia 28

Star City 47, Hamburg 25

Today

Arkadelphia vs. Hamburg, noon

Nashville vs. Star City, 6 p.m.

3A-1

At West Fork

Boys

Wednesday

Bergman 50, Paris 45

Booneville 54, Elkins 50

Thursday

Valley Springs 100, Cossatot River 71

Charleston 54, West Fork 45

Friday

Valley Springs 84, Bergman 76

Charleston 59, Booneville 49

Today

Bergman vs. Booneville, 1:30 p.m.

Valley Springs vs. Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Bergman 61, Hackett 41

Cossatot River 46, Elkins 28

Thursday

Flippin 55, Paris 49

Valley Springs 50, Booneville 43

Friday

Bergman 53, Flippin 40

Valley Springs 45, Cossatot River 32

Today

Flippin vs. Cossatot River, noon

Bergman vs. Valley Springs, 6 p.m.

3A-2

At Mountain View

Boys

Wednesday

Rivercrest 62, Mountain View 55

Manila 53, Tuckerman 38

Thursday

Osceola 69, Melbourne 36

Newport 74, Corning 72, OT

Friday

Osceola 52, Rivercrest 46

Newport 49, Manila 47

Today

Rivercrest vs. Manila, 1:30 p.m.

Osceola vs. Newport, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Melbourne 58, Rivercrest 30

Manila 45, Tuckerman 36

Thursday

Mountain View 65, Corning 52

Salem 61, Osecola 52

Friday

Melbourne 48, Mountain View 34

Salem 54, Manila 47

Today

Mountain View vs. Manila, noon

Melbourne vs. Salem, 6 p.m.

3A-3

At Rose Bud

Boys

Wednesday

Riverview 56, Lamar 54

Central Ark. Christian 56, LISA Academy North 50

Thursday

Rose Bud 67, Baptist Prep 36

Episcopal Collegiate 70, Mayflower 58

Friday

Rose Bud 75, Riverview 66

Episcopal Collegiate 75, Central Ark. Christian 51

Today

Riverview vs. Central Ark. Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Rose Bud vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Harding Academy 73, Mayflower 64

Lamar 55, Pangburn 23

Thursday

Helena-West Helena 51, Atkins 42

Episcopal Collegiate 52, Dover 45

Friday

Harding Academy 61, Helena-West Helena 42

Episcopal Collegiate 42, Lamar 26

Today

Helena-West Helena vs. Lamar, noon

Harding Academy vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 6 p.m.

3A-4

At Drew Central

Boys

Wednesday

Lake Village 70, Jessieville 46

Dumas 54, Fouke 31

Thursday

Drew Central 50, Centerpoint 48

Benton Harmony Grove 54, McGehee 30

Friday

Drew Central 54, Lake Village 40

Dumas 42, Benton Harmony Grove 37

Today

Lake Village vs. Benton Harmony Grove, 1:30 p.m.

Drew Central vs. Dumas, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Fouke 73, DeWitt 37

McGehee 44, Benton Harmony Grove 20

Thursday

Jessieville 50, Dumas 49

Glen Rose 32, Drew Central 29

Friday

Fouke 75, Jessieville 72, OT

McGehee 49, Glen Rose 43

Today

Jessieville vs. Glen Rose, noon

Fouke vs. McGehee, 6 p.m.

2A-CENTRAL

At Sloan-Hendrix

Boys

Wednesday

Bigelow 57, South Side Bee Branch 53

Sloan-Hendrix 67, Conway St. Joseph 37

Thursday

Marshall 69, Cutter-Morning Star 49

Cedar Ridge 66, England 55

Friday

Bigelow 63, Marshall 47

Cedar Ridge 68, Sloan-Hendrix 59

Today

Marshall vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 1:30 p.m.

Bigelow vs. Cedar Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Conway Christian 66, South Side Bee Branch 41

Mount Vernon-Enola 78, Conway St. Joseph 46

Thursday

England 55, Marshall 47

Bigelow 45, Quitman 36

Friday

Conway Christian 60, England 39

Mount Vernon-Enola 52, Bigelow 43

Today

England vs. Bigelow, noon

Conway Christian vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 6 p.m.

2A-NORTH

At Buffalo Island Central

Boys

Wednesday

East Poinsett County 75, Palestine-Wheatley 34

Earle 70, Marianna 46

Thursday

Bay 85, Carlisle 62

Rector 64, Barton 42

Friday

Bay 53, East Poinsett County 46

Earle 59, Rector 47

Today

East Poinsett County vs. Bay, 1:30 p.m.

Bay vs. Earle, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Riverside 76, Carlisle 21

Des Arc 57, Bay 42

Thursday

Rector 59, Barton 51

Marmaduke 70, McCrory 28

Friday

Riverside 50, Rector 33

Des Arc 71, Marmaduke 48

Today

Rector vs. Marmaduke, noon

Riverside vs. Des Arc, 6 p.m.

2A-SOUTH

At Fordyce

Boys

Wednesday

Fordyce 63, Spring Hill 48

Dierks 46, Ouachita 45

Thursday

Junction City 57, Murfreesboro 48

Acorn 57, Woodlawn 50

Friday

Fordyce 56, Junction City 46

Acorn 54, Dierks 50

Today

Junction City vs. Dierks, 1:30 p.m.

Fordyce vs. Acorn, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Fordyce 49, Murfreesboro 28

Acorn 61, Gurdon 56

Thursday

Horatio 44, Parkers Chapel 33

Rison 52, Spring Hill 43

Friday

Fordyce 50, Horatio 28

Rison 36, Acorn 35

Today

Horatio vs. Acorn, noon

Fordyce vs. Rison, 6 p.m.

2A-WEST

At Hector

Boys

Wednesday

Lavaca 62, Eureka Springs 26

Hector 42, Greenland 37

Thursday

Ozark Mountain 57, Mansfield 42

Johnson Co. Westside 73, Haas Hall Bentonville 48

Friday

Lavaca 54, Ozark Mountain 40

Johnson Co. Westside 49, Hector 35

Today

Ozark Mountain vs. Hector, 1:30 p.m.

Lavaca vs. Johnson Co. Westside, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Mansfield 60, Ozark Mountain 49

Yellville-Summit 50, Western Yell County 47

Thursday

Life Way Christian 50, Lavaca 46

Hector 64, Cotter 41

Friday

Mansfield 45, Life Way Christian 38

Hector 62, Yellville-Summit 43

Today

Life Way Christian vs. Yellville-Summit, noon

Mansfield vs. Hector, 6 p.m.

1A-1

At Lincoln

Boys

Wednesday

Omaha 51, Mulberry 42

County Line 70, Kingston 36

Thursday

Ozark Catholic 67, Jasper 59

The New School 82, Lead Hill 38

Friday

Ozark Catholic 68, Omaha 64

County Line 64, The New School 48

Today

Omaha vs. The New School, 1:30 p.m.

Ozark Catholic vs. County Line, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Alpena 55, County Line 35

Omaha 55, Mulberry 36

Thursday

Kingston 54, Thaden 41

Jasper 57, Ozark Catholic 30

Friday

Alpena 50, Kingston 41

Jasper 51, Omaha 47

Today

Kingston vs. Omaha, noon

Alpena vs. Jasper, 6 p.m.

1A-2

At Calico Rock

Boys

Wednesday

Marked Tree 82, Calico Rock 45

Shirley 83, Crowley's Ridge 53

Thursday

Concord 48, Hillcrest 42

West Side Greers Ferry 72, Mammoth Spring 68

Friday

Marked Tree 56, Concord 43

Shirley 68, West Side Greers Ferry 55

Today

Concord vs. West Side Greers Ferry, 1:30 p.m.

Marked Tree vs. Shirley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Mammoth Spring 67, Concord 45

Norfork 68, Armorel 25

Thursday

Rural Special 57, Hillcrest 38

Marked Tree 53, Viola 37

Friday

Mammoth Spring 64, Rural Special 30

Norfork 61, Marked Tree 48

Today

Rural Special vs. Marked Tree, noon

Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork, 6 p.m.

1A-3

At Nemo Vista

Boys

Wednesday

Brinkley 62, Nemo Vista 38

Wonderview 59, Augusta 23

Thursday

Marvell-Elaine 79, Guy-Perkins 58

Clarendon 72, Sacred Heart 61

Friday

Brinkley 64, Marvell-Elaine 60

Clarendon 59, Wonderview 56

Today

Marvell-Elaine vs. Wonderview, 1:30 p.m.

Brinkley vs. Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Guy-Perkins 54, Augusta 44

Wonderview 63, Bradford 35

Thursday

Nemo Vista 63, Midland 27

Sacred Heart 65, Clarendon 42

Friday

Nemo Vista 64, Guy-Perkins 36

Wonderview 54, Sacred Heart 42

Today

Guy-Perkins vs. Sacred Heart, noon

Nemo Vista vs. Wonderview, 6 p.m.

1A-4

At Lafayette County

Boys

Wednesday

Lafayette County 58, Hampton 49

Nevada 71, Mount Ida 37

Thursday

Dermott 67, Kirby 60

Bradley 45, Bearden 40

Friday

Lafayette County 65, Dermott 48

Nevada 45, Bradley 36

Today

Dermott vs. Bradley, 1:30 p.m.

Lafayette County vs. Nevada, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

Taylor 62, Bearden 30

Dermott 65, Bradley 46

Thursday

Lafayette County 59, Emerson 40

Kirby 57, Nevada 41

Friday

Taylor 58, Lafayette County 15

Dermott 55, Kirby 51

Today

Lafayette County vs. Kirby, noon

Taylor vs. Dermott, 6 p.m.