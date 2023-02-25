Regional sked

Rgional scores and schedule
4A-EAST
At Clinton
Boys
Wednesday
Little Rock Christian 81, Highland 37
Blytheville 78, Lonoke 39
Thursday
Brookland 60, Clinton 57
Joe T. Robinson 55, Forrest City 52
Friday
Little Rock Christian 72, Brookland 65, OT
Blytheville 60, Joe T. Robinson 51
Today
Brookland vs. Joe T. Robinson, 1:30 p.m.
Little Rock Christian vs. Blytheville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Clinton 63, Jonesboro Westside 45
Southside Batesville 35, Pulaski Academy 32
Thursday
Brookland 47, Bauxite 46
Heber Springs 53, Highland 49
Friday
Clinton 63, Brookland 56
Heber Springs 46, Southside Batesville 37
Today
Brookland vs. Southside Batesville, noon
Clinton vs. Heber Springs, 6 p.m.
4A-NORTH
At Morrilton
Boys
Wednesday
Farmington 83, Pottsville 55
Dardanelle 66, Berryville 63
Thursday
Morrilton 61, Pea Ridge 55
Fountain Lake 69, Huntsville 52
Friday
Farmington 70, Morrilton 54
Dardanelle 70, Fountain Lake 47
Today
Morrilton vs. Fountain Lake, 1:30 p.m.
Farmington vs. Dardanelle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Farmington 59, Mena 15
Morrilton 49, Prairie Grove 31
Thursday
Gravette 78, Pottsville 48
Gentry 53, Dardanelle 46
Friday
Farmington 69, Gravette 28
Morrilton 49, Gentry 37
Today
Gravette vs. Gentry, noon
Farmington vs. Morrilton, 6 p.m.
4A-SOUTH
At Warren
Boys
Wednesday
Magnolia 59, Warren 28
Watson Chapel 64, Ashdown 48
Thursday
Mills 52, Arkadelphia 36
Camden Fairview 51, Stuttgart 48
Friday
Magnolia 57, Mills 52
Watson Chapel 53, Camden Fairview 34
Today
Mills vs. Camden Fairview, 1:30 p.m.
Magnolia vs. Watson Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Nashville 81, Stuttgart 23
Star City 63, De Queen 32
Thursday
Arkadelphia 60, Watson Chapel 57
Hamburg 46, Magnolia 36
Friday
Nashville 65, Arkadelphia 28
Star City 47, Hamburg 25
Today
Arkadelphia vs. Hamburg, noon
Nashville vs. Star City, 6 p.m.
3A-1
At West Fork
Boys
Wednesday
Bergman 50, Paris 45
Booneville 54, Elkins 50
Thursday
Valley Springs 100, Cossatot River 71
Charleston 54, West Fork 45
Friday
Valley Springs 84, Bergman 76
Charleston 59, Booneville 49
Today
Bergman vs. Booneville, 1:30 p.m.
Valley Springs vs. Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Bergman 61, Hackett 41
Cossatot River 46, Elkins 28
Thursday
Flippin 55, Paris 49
Valley Springs 50, Booneville 43
Friday
Bergman 53, Flippin 40
Valley Springs 45, Cossatot River 32
Today
Flippin vs. Cossatot River, noon
Bergman vs. Valley Springs, 6 p.m.
3A-2
At Mountain View
Boys
Wednesday
Rivercrest 62, Mountain View 55
Manila 53, Tuckerman 38
Thursday
Osceola 69, Melbourne 36
Newport 74, Corning 72, OT
Friday
Osceola 52, Rivercrest 46
Newport 49, Manila 47
Today
Rivercrest vs. Manila, 1:30 p.m.
Osceola vs. Newport, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Melbourne 58, Rivercrest 30
Manila 45, Tuckerman 36
Thursday
Mountain View 65, Corning 52
Salem 61, Osecola 52
Friday
Melbourne 48, Mountain View 34
Salem 54, Manila 47
Today
Mountain View vs. Manila, noon
Melbourne vs. Salem, 6 p.m.
3A-3
At Rose Bud
Boys
Wednesday
Riverview 56, Lamar 54
Central Ark. Christian 56, LISA Academy North 50
Thursday
Rose Bud 67, Baptist Prep 36
Episcopal Collegiate 70, Mayflower 58
Friday
Rose Bud 75, Riverview 66
Episcopal Collegiate 75, Central Ark. Christian 51
Today
Riverview vs. Central Ark. Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Rose Bud vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Harding Academy 73, Mayflower 64
Lamar 55, Pangburn 23
Thursday
Helena-West Helena 51, Atkins 42
Episcopal Collegiate 52, Dover 45
Friday
Harding Academy 61, Helena-West Helena 42
Episcopal Collegiate 42, Lamar 26
Today
Helena-West Helena vs. Lamar, noon
Harding Academy vs. Episcopal Collegiate, 6 p.m.
3A-4
At Drew Central
Boys
Wednesday
Lake Village 70, Jessieville 46
Dumas 54, Fouke 31
Thursday
Drew Central 50, Centerpoint 48
Benton Harmony Grove 54, McGehee 30
Friday
Drew Central 54, Lake Village 40
Dumas 42, Benton Harmony Grove 37
Today
Lake Village vs. Benton Harmony Grove, 1:30 p.m.
Drew Central vs. Dumas, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Fouke 73, DeWitt 37
McGehee 44, Benton Harmony Grove 20
Thursday
Jessieville 50, Dumas 49
Glen Rose 32, Drew Central 29
Friday
Fouke 75, Jessieville 72, OT
McGehee 49, Glen Rose 43
Today
Jessieville vs. Glen Rose, noon
Fouke vs. McGehee, 6 p.m.
2A-CENTRAL
At Sloan-Hendrix
Boys
Wednesday
Bigelow 57, South Side Bee Branch 53
Sloan-Hendrix 67, Conway St. Joseph 37
Thursday
Marshall 69, Cutter-Morning Star 49
Cedar Ridge 66, England 55
Friday
Bigelow 63, Marshall 47
Cedar Ridge 68, Sloan-Hendrix 59
Today
Marshall vs. Sloan-Hendrix, 1:30 p.m.
Bigelow vs. Cedar Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Conway Christian 66, South Side Bee Branch 41
Mount Vernon-Enola 78, Conway St. Joseph 46
Thursday
England 55, Marshall 47
Bigelow 45, Quitman 36
Friday
Conway Christian 60, England 39
Mount Vernon-Enola 52, Bigelow 43
Today
England vs. Bigelow, noon
Conway Christian vs. Mount Vernon-Enola, 6 p.m.
2A-NORTH
At Buffalo Island Central
Boys
Wednesday
East Poinsett County 75, Palestine-Wheatley 34
Earle 70, Marianna 46
Thursday
Bay 85, Carlisle 62
Rector 64, Barton 42
Friday
Bay 53, East Poinsett County 46
Earle 59, Rector 47
Today
East Poinsett County vs. Bay, 1:30 p.m.
Bay vs. Earle, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Riverside 76, Carlisle 21
Des Arc 57, Bay 42
Thursday
Rector 59, Barton 51
Marmaduke 70, McCrory 28
Friday
Riverside 50, Rector 33
Des Arc 71, Marmaduke 48
Today
Rector vs. Marmaduke, noon
Riverside vs. Des Arc, 6 p.m.
2A-SOUTH
At Fordyce
Boys
Wednesday
Fordyce 63, Spring Hill 48
Dierks 46, Ouachita 45
Thursday
Junction City 57, Murfreesboro 48
Acorn 57, Woodlawn 50
Friday
Fordyce 56, Junction City 46
Acorn 54, Dierks 50
Today
Junction City vs. Dierks, 1:30 p.m.
Fordyce vs. Acorn, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Fordyce 49, Murfreesboro 28
Acorn 61, Gurdon 56
Thursday
Horatio 44, Parkers Chapel 33
Rison 52, Spring Hill 43
Friday
Fordyce 50, Horatio 28
Rison 36, Acorn 35
Today
Horatio vs. Acorn, noon
Fordyce vs. Rison, 6 p.m.
2A-WEST
At Hector
Boys
Wednesday
Lavaca 62, Eureka Springs 26
Hector 42, Greenland 37
Thursday
Ozark Mountain 57, Mansfield 42
Johnson Co. Westside 73, Haas Hall Bentonville 48
Friday
Lavaca 54, Ozark Mountain 40
Johnson Co. Westside 49, Hector 35
Today
Ozark Mountain vs. Hector, 1:30 p.m.
Lavaca vs. Johnson Co. Westside, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Mansfield 60, Ozark Mountain 49
Yellville-Summit 50, Western Yell County 47
Thursday
Life Way Christian 50, Lavaca 46
Hector 64, Cotter 41
Friday
Mansfield 45, Life Way Christian 38
Hector 62, Yellville-Summit 43
Today
Life Way Christian vs. Yellville-Summit, noon
Mansfield vs. Hector, 6 p.m.
1A-1
At Lincoln
Boys
Wednesday
Omaha 51, Mulberry 42
County Line 70, Kingston 36
Thursday
Ozark Catholic 67, Jasper 59
The New School 82, Lead Hill 38
Friday
Ozark Catholic 68, Omaha 64
County Line 64, The New School 48
Today
Omaha vs. The New School, 1:30 p.m.
Ozark Catholic vs. County Line, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Alpena 55, County Line 35
Omaha 55, Mulberry 36
Thursday
Kingston 54, Thaden 41
Jasper 57, Ozark Catholic 30
Friday
Alpena 50, Kingston 41
Jasper 51, Omaha 47
Today
Kingston vs. Omaha, noon
Alpena vs. Jasper, 6 p.m.
1A-2
At Calico Rock
Boys
Wednesday
Marked Tree 82, Calico Rock 45
Shirley 83, Crowley's Ridge 53
Thursday
Concord 48, Hillcrest 42
West Side Greers Ferry 72, Mammoth Spring 68
Friday
Marked Tree 56, Concord 43
Shirley 68, West Side Greers Ferry 55
Today
Concord vs. West Side Greers Ferry, 1:30 p.m.
Marked Tree vs. Shirley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Mammoth Spring 67, Concord 45
Norfork 68, Armorel 25
Thursday
Rural Special 57, Hillcrest 38
Marked Tree 53, Viola 37
Friday
Mammoth Spring 64, Rural Special 30
Norfork 61, Marked Tree 48
Today
Rural Special vs. Marked Tree, noon
Mammoth Spring vs. Norfork, 6 p.m.
1A-3
At Nemo Vista
Boys
Wednesday
Brinkley 62, Nemo Vista 38
Wonderview 59, Augusta 23
Thursday
Marvell-Elaine 79, Guy-Perkins 58
Clarendon 72, Sacred Heart 61
Friday
Brinkley 64, Marvell-Elaine 60
Clarendon 59, Wonderview 56
Today
Marvell-Elaine vs. Wonderview, 1:30 p.m.
Brinkley vs. Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Guy-Perkins 54, Augusta 44
Wonderview 63, Bradford 35
Thursday
Nemo Vista 63, Midland 27
Sacred Heart 65, Clarendon 42
Friday
Nemo Vista 64, Guy-Perkins 36
Wonderview 54, Sacred Heart 42
Today
Guy-Perkins vs. Sacred Heart, noon
Nemo Vista vs. Wonderview, 6 p.m.
1A-4
At Lafayette County
Boys
Wednesday
Lafayette County 58, Hampton 49
Nevada 71, Mount Ida 37
Thursday
Dermott 67, Kirby 60
Bradley 45, Bearden 40
Friday
Lafayette County 65, Dermott 48
Nevada 45, Bradley 36
Today
Dermott vs. Bradley, 1:30 p.m.
Lafayette County vs. Nevada, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
Taylor 62, Bearden 30
Dermott 65, Bradley 46
Thursday
Lafayette County 59, Emerson 40
Kirby 57, Nevada 41
Friday
Taylor 58, Lafayette County 15
Dermott 55, Kirby 51
Today
Lafayette County vs. Kirby, noon
Taylor vs. Dermott, 6 p.m.