Report on inflation sends U.S. stocks plummeting

NEW YORK -- Another cold reminder that inflation remains hotter than hoped sent Wall Street skidding Friday, and stocks closed out their worst week since early December.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% to cap its third-straight weekly loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as many as 510 points before closing down 336 points, or 1%, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7%.

Stocks have dropped through February as a stream of reports have shown everything from inflation to the job market to spending by shoppers is staying hotter than expected. That's forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will have to take interest rates and then how long to keep them there.

Higher rates can drive down inflation, but they also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy. They likewise hurt prices for stocks and other investments.

The latest reminder came Friday after a report showed that the measure of inflation preferred by the Fed came in higher than expected. It said prices were 4.7% higher in January than a year earlier after ignoring costs for food and energy because they can swing more quickly than others.

Other data Friday showed that consumer spending returned to growth in January, rising 1.8% from December. That's pivotal because spending by consumers makes up the largest piece of the economy. A separate reading on sentiment among consumers came in slightly stronger than earlier thought, while sales of new homes improved a bit more than expected.

Such strength paired with the remarkably resilient job market raises hopes that the economy can avoid a recession in the near term.

But it can also feed into upward pressure on inflation, and Wall Street worries it could push the Fed to raise rates even higher and keep them there even longer than it otherwise would.

"It puts the final nail in the coffin in the shift we've seen the last several weeks where the market has come around to what the Fed has been saying for a while: Rates above 5% and there for longer," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

Expectations for a firmer Fed have caused yields in the Treasury market to shoot higher this month, and they climbed further Friday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.94% from 3.89% late Thursday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.79% from 4.71% and is near its highest level since 2007.

Tech and high-growth stocks once again took the brunt of the pressure. Investments seen as the most expensive, riskiest or making their investors wait the longest for big growth are among the most vulnerable to higher rates.

Microsoft, Apple Amazon and Tesla all fell at least 1.8% and were the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 because their immense size gives them more sway on the index.

Software company Autodesk fell to the largest loss in the index, down 12.9% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts said investors were disappointed with the company's forecasts for upcoming results.

Boeing lost 4.8% after it stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier's analysis of a part near the front of the plane.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 42.28 points to 3,970.04. The Dow dropped 336.99 to 32,816.92 and the Nasdaq fell 195.46 to 11,394.94.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach, Matt Ott and Yuri Kageyama of The Associated Press.