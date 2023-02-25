Revenue off in 4Q, net’s up at Uniti

Net income increased 14% in the fourth quarter to $41 million for Uniti Group Inc. on a 3% decline in revenue, the Little Rock-based company announced Friday.

Revenue in the quarter fell to $283.7 million compared with $293 million in the same period in 2021.

Earnings per share also fell to 13 cents in the quarter ending Dec. 31, compared with 15 cents per share in 2021.

For the full year, Uniti reported a loss of $8.1 million compared with net income of $124.7 million in 2021. Earnings per share came in at a loss of 4 cents, plummeting from 51 cents in 2021. Revenue was flat year over year.

"I'm very pleased with how we executed on our disciplined growth plan throughout 2022," Chief Executive Officer Kenny Gunderman told industry analysts on a call Friday. "The growth of broadband continues to accelerate and has been fueled by fiber."

Uniti Group, a real estate investment trust, provides fiber optic connections to the nation's largest wireless carriers and global internet providers. Demand for Uniti's fiber jumped up last year, Gunderman said. "In 2022, we had record levels of consolidated new bookings and growth installs," he added.

The company has expanded its national network over the past five years to accommodate higher speeds required by customers. Uniti, Gunderman said, has added about 20,800 new route miles over the past five years and has about 135,000 route miles total, making it the second-largest independent fiber network in the U.S. Route miles indicate the distance the network covers.

Last year "was also an important year in respect to positioning Uniti to control its own destiny," Gunderman said, noting the company bolstered its financial foundation by refinancing debt. "Essentially all of our outstanding debt is fixed rate, and our current organic growth plan is effectively fully funded, providing Uniti significant advantages during the current uncertain economic and credit market conditions," Gunderman said in the earnings news release issued Friday before the stock market opened.

"We now have a growth plan that is virtually fully funded aside from future potential refinancings," Gunderman told industry analysts on the call. The fiber industry is a $1.5 billion market and is projected to grow 10% annually over the next few years, according to Gunderman, who said Uniti would focus on organic growth to capitalize on those opportunities.

Regarding potential merger-and-acquisition activity, Gunderman said Uniti would "continue to take a disciplined approach and we do not expect any transactions in the immediate future given the current interest rate and macroeconomic environment."

Uniti's shares fell 15 cents, or 2.6%, to close Friday at $5.60.