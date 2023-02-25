Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — noon

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-8 (25%)

MEET 84-298 (28.2%)

LEE'S LOCK Seeking Unity in the fourth

BEST BET Midnight Taxes in the 12th

LONG SHOT Perfect Flight in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

UNCLE SHORTYS GIRL** finished a troubled third in her debut while finishing behind an odds-on winner and a next out winner. INDIAN IRISH appears the controlling speed and the two-time beaten favorite is the one to catch and beat. SHE BE SHEEHAN finished sixth in her career debut, but she was facing open rivals and lands in a state-bred field today.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Uncle Shortys Girl;De La Cruz;Petalino;4-1

4 Indian Irish;Garcia;Morse;5-2

5 She Be Sheehan;Saez;Prather;5-1

9 Twinking Irish;Medellin;Milligan;6-1

10 Sassy Lass;Bailey;McBride;6-1

11 Iconic Bonnet;Triana;Gonzalez;12-1

6 Finishwhatustarted;Juarez;Deville;10-1

12 Be Bo;Bejarano;Moquett;8-1

2 Fly Like the Wind;Cabrera;Calhoun;20-1

1 Sophie's Star;Jordan;Chleborad;20-1

8 Princess Hadley;Borel;Dixon;30-1

13 Mo Wanna Go;Harr;Roberts;30-1

7 Sweet Baby Kate;Fuentes;Soto;50-1

2 Purse $51,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

GREATHEART*** was run down inside the final yards when second best at this level Feb. 11, and he is consistently good over a fast track and has done his best running at Oaklawn. SAQEEL was forwardly placed in a clear conditioned claiming victory, which was his first start for leading trainer Robertino Diodoro. DRIVEN ONE has crossed the finish line first in two of his past four, and he is cutting back to a preferred distance after tiring late going farther.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Greatheart;Cabrera;Hollendorfer;9-5

8 Saqeel;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

2 Driven One;Wales;Mason;9-2

6 Icarus;Arrieta;Van Berg;8-1

3 Jolly Tommy;De La Cruz;Rosin;6-1

7 Charter Oak;Bejarano;Vance;20-1

10 Idratherbeblessed;Juarez;Hartman;20-1

1 Cherokee Legacy;Gonzalez;Young;20-1

9 Out Run'm;Bowen;Espinoza;30-1

5 Rocking Rocket;Michel;Lukas;30-1

3 Purse $106,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

PERFECT FLIGHT** won the Zia Park Derby in November, and he figures to rebound after being overmatched in graded company in his past two, while unable to race on bleeder medication Lasix. FROSTED GRACE earned the fastest last race Beyer figure in a sharp local victory last month, and leading connections have him spotted to repeat. CADDO RIVER was beaten a neck as an odds-on favorite in his local debut, and the horse for course appears to be rounding into peak form.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Perfect Flight;Ortiz;Miller;8-1

1 Frosted Grace;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

5 Caddo River;Rosario;Lukas;3-1

6 Thomas Shelby;Castillo;Jacobson;4-1

8 Max Player;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

3 Trident Hit;Bejarano;Moquett;12-1

7 Mystic Night;Cabrera;Mott;15-1

4 Background;Bowen;Puhich;15-1

4 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

SEEKING UNITY**** was narrowly defeated while four length clear of third in a strong runner-up finish at Fair Grounds. TAHOE RUN finished in a three-horse photo finish three weeks back, and the improving 3-year-old drew a favorable post. KING RUSSELL finished with energy in a second runner-up finish at the meeting, and a contentious pace will make him tough inside the final furlong.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Seeking Unity;Ortiz;McPeek;6-5

1 Tahoe Run;Torres;Robertson;3-1

2 King Russell;Bejarano;Moquett;7-2

8 Onthestage;Castillo;Asmussen;8-1

7 Qualified;Santana;Mott;10-1

4 Stormin Army;Juarez;Vance;20-1

3 Deluca;Arrieta;Contreras;20-1

5 Game Keeper;Cabrera;Lukas;30-1

5 Purse $104,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Allowance

GO WEST** has dominated allowance rivals in consecutive races at Houston, and he was a clear maiden allowance winner last spring at Oaklawn. KNOCKER DOWN broke poorly and may not have cared for a muddy track Feb. 11, but he is a stake-placed sprinter who is a big threat with a clean break from the gate. MUMAYAZ followed a starter allowance win at Churchill with a competitive and troubled fourth-place finish last month at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Go West;Arrieta;Calhoun;5-2

8 Knocker Down;Ortiz;Cox;2-1

2 Mumayaz;Graham;Peitz;6-1

4 Uncle Buddy;Castillo;Jacobson;8-1

5 Skelly;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

7 American Pure;Gonzalez;Schultz;10-1

11 Cold as Hell;Cabrera;Lukas;12-1

3 Ginsburned;Saez;Villafranco;20-1

6 Absolute Chaos;Zimmerman;DiVito;20-1

1 Manuelito;Leahey;Haran;30-1

9 Sea to Success;Bejarano;Robertson;30-1

6 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

BEAUTIFUL BOLT** is an unraced filly showing five months of sharp breezes, and she is bred for speed and represents high percentage connections. MALIBU TOAST suffered two tough-luck defeats last season in Kentucky, and she possesses good speed and picks up a sensational rider. AFTERNOON TEA is a first-time starter with a win early pedigree, and she is another showing plenty of talent in her morning works.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Beautiful Bolt;Juarez;Hartman;3-1

9 Malibu Toast;Ortiz;Cox;5-2

6 Afternoon Tea;Prat;Brisset;9-2

2 Flyin Bessie;Rosario;Asmussen;6-1

5 Dawny;Harr;Jones;8-1

7 Sharp Attitude;Gonzalez;Owens;10-1

1 Mary's Boon;Gallardo;Robertson;12-1

3 Grove;Santana;Casse;8-1

4 Accelerating Babe;Eramia;Pish;30-1

7 The Carousel. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

YUUGIRI*** won the Grade III Fantasy last season at Oaklawn, and she easily defeated a talented sprinter (Hot and Sultry) in her return from a long layoff. PRETTY BIRDIE is a graded stake winning sprinter, who looked very sharp winning a local sprint stake in her first start at the meeting. SAMURAI CHARM raced well in graded stake races this winter at Santa Anita, and she has a strong record when racing on Lasix.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Yuugiri;Santana;Brisset;2-1

7 Pretty Birdie;Cabrera;Casse;5-2

11 Samurai Charm;Rosario;Miller;3-1

10 Mercy Warren;Velazquez;DeVaux;8-1

1 Hazy Command;Bejarano;Amoss;10-1

9 I'm the Boss of Me;Arrieta;Compton;15-1

2 American Lily;Garcia;Miller;20-1

4 Portilla;Geroux;Stall;20-1

6 Dealing Justice;Ortiz;Mott;15-1

8 Novel Squall;Castillo;Ortiz;20-1

3 Take Charge Lorin;Saez;Lukas;30-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SPANKSTER** was beaten less than one length in an unusually fast allowance sprint Feb. 5, and he is consistently good over a fast track. FLAP JACK has been the easiest of winners in consecutive races, and the speedy veteran appears sharp enough to move up and contend. ALBIZU defeated a similar field on a wet track just two races back, and a poor start compromised his best in his most recent.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Spankster;Cabrera;Lukas;5-2

1 Flap Jack;Juarez;Hartman;2-1

8 Albizu;Torres;Diodoro;3-1

9 Fitzpatrick;Velazquez;Sharp;8-1

3 Senor Jobim;Castillo;Jacobson;12-1

5 Improbable Journey;Saez;Jones;12-1

2 No Shirt No Shoes;Jordan;Anderson;15-1

7 Mucho;Geroux;Ortiz;15-1

4 Chipofftheoldblock;Court;Lauer;30-1

9 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

OSBOURNE*** tracked a rapid pace before quickly drawing off to a seven-length allowance victory in his 2023 debut, and he appears to be poised for a big 4-year-old campaign. LIFE IS HARD has finished no worse than second in four races at Oaklawn, and he exits a strong second-place finish, which he may have needed after a long break. GOLDEN HORNET defeated entry level allowance rivals in gate-to-wire fashion, and he is exceptionally quick and a threat to repeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Osbourne;Bejarano;Moquett;8-5

9 Life Is Hard;Arrieta;DiVito;3-1

2 Golden Hornet;Baze;Rivelli;4-1

1 Wayakin;Torres;Diodoro;8-1

10 Fore Left;Juarez;Hartman;10-1

8 Vulcan;De La Cruz;Contreras;12-1

3 Chasing Time;Rosario;Asmussen;12-1

6 Whelen Springs;Ortiz;Ortiz;20-1

7 Whiskey Double;Santana;Villafranco;30-1

5 Mowins;Zimmerman;Lauer;30-1

10 The Honeybee. Grade III. Purse $300,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds

GRAND LOVE** weakened inside the final furlong when sixth best in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Filly, and she appears to be training smartly at Fair Grounds and is the one they must catch to win. WET PAINT finished fast winning the Martha Washington by two widening lengths, and she is a big repeat candidate if able to reproduce the effort on a fast track. TOWHEAD followed a clear maiden win at Churchill with a big allowance victory last month at Oaklawn, and she has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Grand Love;Rosario;Asmussen;3-1

7 Wet Paint;Prat;Cox;7-2

2 Towhead;Castillo;Maker;9-2

8 Defining Purpose;Cabrera;McPeek;9-2

9 Boss Lady Bailey;Geroux;Ortiz;12-1

4 Gambling Girl;Ortiz;Pletcher;12-1

5 Condensation;Arrieta;Hartman;12-1

12 Taxed;Bejarano;Morse;15-1

11 Olivia Twist;Torres;Fincher;15-1

10 Doudoudouwanadance;Graham;Stewart;20-1

6 Take Charge Briana;Michel;Lukas;20-1

1 Effortlesslyelgant;Santana;Casse;20-1

11 The Rebel. Grade II. Purse $1 million, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

GIANT MISCHIEF** was very good in his two wins as a juvenile and was clearly best when second in a troubled two-turn debut in the Springboard Mile at Remington. VERIFYING finished second in the GI Champagne in October at Aqueduct, and he could not have been better crushing allowance rivals at Oaklawn in a strong tuneup for the Rebel. REINCARNATE proved stubborn on the lead upsetting four rivals in the GIII Sham at Santa Anita, and his subsequent breezes are good for this improving colt.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Giant Mischief;Ortiz;Cox;5-2

1 Verifying;Geroux;Cox;2-1

6 Reincarnate;Velazquez;Yakteen;7-2

4 Gun Pilot;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

3 Red Route One;Torres;Asmussen;10-1

7 Confidence Game;Graham;Desormeaux;15-1

2 Powerful;Castillo;Asmussen;20-1

11 Frosted Departure;Arrieta;McPeek;20-1

10 Bourbon Bash;Michel;Lukas;20-1

9 Event Detail;Corrales;Lobo;30-1

8 Talladega;Prat;Brisset;30-1

12 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

MIDNIGHT TAXES*** showed speed in stronger maiden races at Santa Anita and Del Mar, and he has moved into a high percentage stable and is also treated with Lasix for the first time. TIME ANDBEYOND finished a close second after a troubled start opening weekend, and he is a logical contender with an improved start. SKYPED has finished in the money in five consecutive races, and the 6-year-old is past due to earn his diploma.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Midnight Taxes;Juarez;Hartman;3-1

10 Time Andbeyond;Bejarano;Moquett;5-2

2 Skyped;Borel;Borel;9-2

4 Table Money;Asmussen;Asmussen;8-1

6 Stuck N Snow;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

1 Shake Up;Arrieta;Calhoun;8-1

14 Pearcy Road;Torres;Prather;8-1

11 Dancin Rocket;Jordan;Martin;15-1

3 Classy Socks;Cabrera;Vance;20-1

8 Heart Headed Arky;Pusac;Loy;20-1

12 Wicked Prince;Gonzalez;Chleborad;20-1

9 Paid Double;Bowen;Jackson;20-1

5 Four Dice;Medellin;Soto;30-1

13 Kissofthenile;Harr;Villafranco;30-1