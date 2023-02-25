Friday's scores
BOYS
6A-CENTRAL
Jonesboro 58, Little Rock Central 49
6A-WEST
Fort Smith Northside 59, Springdale 48
Bentonville West 50, Springdale Har-Ber 36
Fayetteville 68, Fort Smith Southside 40
Rogers Heritage 47, Rogers 42
5A-CENTRAL
Vilonia 75, Jacksonville 55
Little Rock Parkview 57, eStem 45
Maumelle 60, Beebe 38
5A-EAST
Valley View 51, Marion 45
Nettleton 62, Searcy 56
West Memphis 67, Batesville 59
5A-SOUTH
Lake Hamilton 68, Sheridan 64
5A-WEST
Greenbrier 48, Greenwood 36
Alma 55, Mountain Home 54
Van Buren 59, Russellville 48
Harrison 70, Siloam Springs 55
GIRLS
6A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Central 53, Jonesboro 40
6A-WEST
Fort Smith Northside 53, Springdale 39
Springdale Har-Ber 66, Bentonville West 48
Fayetteville 59, Fort Smith Southside 52
Rogers Heritage 80, Rogers 76
5A-CENTRAL
Vilonia 73, Jacksonville 39
Little Rock Christian 63, Mount St. Mary 36
Little Rock Parkview 68, eStem 7
Maumelle 31, Beebe 29
5A-EAST
Marion 51, Valley View 41
Nettleton 56, Searcy 51
West Memphis 73, Batesville 53
5A-SOUTH
Sheridan 63, Lake Hamilton 61
5A-WEST
Greenwood 73, Greenbrier 23
Alma 45, Mountain Home 44
Russellville 55, Van Buren 50
Siloam Springs 53, Harrison 50