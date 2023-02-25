Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:23 a.m.

Friday's scores

BOYS

6A-CENTRAL

Jonesboro 58, Little Rock Central 49

6A-WEST

Fort Smith Northside 59, Springdale 48

Bentonville West 50, Springdale Har-Ber 36

Fayetteville 68, Fort Smith Southside 40

Rogers Heritage 47, Rogers 42

5A-CENTRAL

Vilonia 75, Jacksonville 55

Little Rock Parkview 57, eStem 45

Maumelle 60, Beebe 38

5A-EAST

Valley View 51, Marion 45

Nettleton 62, Searcy 56

West Memphis 67, Batesville 59

5A-SOUTH

Lake Hamilton 68, Sheridan 64

5A-WEST

Greenbrier 48, Greenwood 36

Alma 55, Mountain Home 54

Van Buren 59, Russellville 48

Harrison 70, Siloam Springs 55

GIRLS

6A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Central 53, Jonesboro 40

6A-WEST

Fort Smith Northside 53, Springdale 39

Springdale Har-Ber 66, Bentonville West 48

Fayetteville 59, Fort Smith Southside 52

Rogers Heritage 80, Rogers 76

5A-CENTRAL

Vilonia 73, Jacksonville 39

Little Rock Christian 63, Mount St. Mary 36

Little Rock Parkview 68, eStem 7

Maumelle 31, Beebe 29

5A-EAST

Marion 51, Valley View 41

Nettleton 56, Searcy 51

West Memphis 73, Batesville 53

5A-SOUTH

Sheridan 63, Lake Hamilton 61

5A-WEST

Greenwood 73, Greenbrier 23

Alma 45, Mountain Home 44

Russellville 55, Van Buren 50

Siloam Springs 53, Harrison 50

Print Headline: Scores

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT