Springdale man, 28, sent to prison for second time on child pornography charges

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Friday to over 17 years in prison followed by 25 years of supervised release on two counts of receipt of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

It's the second time he's been convicted and sent to prison.

Richard Blane Gamblin, 28, was convicted in 2016 of receiving child pornography via the internet, according to court documents. He was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Gamblin was released from prison on Oct. 6, 2021, and began his term of supervised release.

On Dec. 7, 2021, U.S. probation officers did a compliance check on Gamblin's Springdale residence and discovered he had a cellphone. That phone was later turned over to the Department of Homeland Security, which forensically determined the phone contained images of child sexual abuse material, according to the news release. Gamblin was then indicted on new charges of receipt and possession of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty in August to two counts of receipt of child pornography.

Gamblin was sentenced Friday to 17 years, eight months in prison without the possibility of parole. Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over Gamblin's sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.