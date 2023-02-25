State Capitol to host 4-H Day

Expect to soon see green at the state Capitol. Nearly 500 Arkansas 4-H members, agents and volunteers will be in Little Rock on Tuesday for 4-H Day at the Capitol -- all wearing their signature 4-H green.

The event is a time for Arkansas 4-H members to meet their legislators and learn more about the legislative process. The gathering is usually every other year when the Legislature is in session. Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 event was cancelled.

"This is the first time in four years that we've been able to take our 4-H members to the Capitol, and they are so excited to be able to attend this year," said Priscella Thomas-Scott, event coordinator for Arkansas 4-H, a program of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

The day is also a time for the youth to share with their legislators the positive impact of the 4-H program. Civic engagement and leadership are the foundation of 4-H programs, which help youth become well-informed citizens and prepared to actively engage in their communities.

This year's delegation includes nearly 500 4-H youth, agents and volunteer leaders from 60 counties across the state. Throughout the day, they will meet state legislators and learn more about the legislative process in Arkansas.

A public "Tribute to 4-H" is scheduled for 10:30-11:15 a.m. inside the Capitol rotunda featuring remarks by Arkansas elected officials. The 4-H members will then meet with their legislators; attend sessions in the House, Senate and Arkansas Supreme Court; and visit the treasurer's office. The group will meet on the steps of the Capitol at 2 p.m. for a group photo before departing.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Because of the size of the group, there will be two sets of simultaneous welcome receptions in the Arkansas Association of Counties building and the Arkansas Education Association office.

• 9:15 a.m. -- Welcome reception with Secretary of State John Thurston and UA System Division of Agriculture Vice President Deacue Fields -- Arkansas Association of Counties building.

• 9:15 a.m. -- Welcome reception with Bob Scott, senior associate vice president for agriculture -- extension and director of the UA Cooperative Extension Service, and Kristin Higgins, Public Policy Center program associate with the Division of Agriculture -- Arkansas Education Association Auditorium.

• 10 a.m. -- Second welcome reception with Thurston and Fields -- Arkansas Association of Counties building.

• 10 a.m. -- Second welcome reception with Scott -- Arkansas Education Association Auditorium.

• 10:30 a.m. -- Public event: A Tribute to 4-H in Arkansas featuring Lt. Gov. Leslie Rutledge; State Treasurer Mark Lowery; Attorney General Tim Griffin; Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land; Scott; and Fields -- 2nd floor Capitol rotunda.

• 11:15 a.m. -- 4-H youth meet with legislators and discuss special projects.

• 1 p.m. -- 4-H members attend sessions in the House, Senate and Arkansas Supreme Court and visit the treasurer's office.

• 2 p.m. -- Group photo in front of the Capitol.

• 2:30 p.m. -- Depart Capitol.

To learn more about Arkansas 4-H, visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow them on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.