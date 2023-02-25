GYMNASTICS

No. 15 Missouri defeats No. 17 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 15 Missouri took the lead early with a big uneven bars performance and powered through with a school-record score to down No. 17 Arkansas 197.85 to 196.65 Friday at Barnhill Arena.

The Tigers (6-3, 3-3) nailed down the victory in the final rotation with a huge 49.55 on the balance beam as all five gymnasts scored 9.9 or better, led by 9.925s from Sienna Schreiber and Addison Lawrence.

Arkansas (3-7, 1-5 SEC) was within 0.275 heading into the final rotation with a chance to rally with a big floor score. However, Bailey Lovett and Norah Flatley had falls on back-to-back routines in the third and fourth spots. Schreiber captured the all-around with a 39.5. Flatley was in position to win the all-around through three events, but the senior didn’t hit the landing on her first pass on the floor exercise. Flatley won the balance beam with a 9.975, tied for second with a 9.9 on the bars and was fifth on the vault (9.85).

The Tigers got off to a hot start with a 49.45 on the uneven bars, the highest score on that event in school history. Arkansas was having trouble sticking its vault landings on the same rotation and scored 49.225, allowing Missouri to take a lead of 0.225.

The margin grew to 0.275 at the halfway point with the Tigers at a school-record pace of 98.775. Jocelyn Moore, who scored a 10 on the vault last week, nailed her blind landing for an event-winning 9.975. Teammate Amari Celestine posted a 9.95 to place second on the event on which the Tigers had a 49.325.

Arkansas scored 49.275 on the bars, highlighted by 9.9s from Flatley and Reese Drotar.

The Razorbacks had a school-record 49.525 on the balance beam in the third rotation but could not gain any ground. The Tigers matched them with a 49.525 on the floor exercise, led by Moore’s 9.975 and a 9.925 from Alisa Sheremeta.

— Tom Murphy

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Red Wolves complete 2023 schedule

Arkansas State, in conjunction with the Sun Belt Conference, announced its complete 2023 schedule Friday afternoon, highlighted by all Saturday games — including three straight home games in September for the first time in program history. After beginning their season at Oklahoma on Sept. 2, the Red Wolves will open in Jonesboro a week later against Memphis, marking the 62nd all-time meeting in the series. ASU will host FCS Stony Brook a week later before beginning Sun Belt play on Sept. 30 against Southern Mississippi at Centennial Bank Stadium.

The Red Wolves will then go on the road to Massachusetts and Troy before their Week 7 open date. They’ll return to action on Oct. 21 against Coastal Carolina and play the final six Saturdays of the season, wrapping up at home on Nov. 18 against Texas State and visiting Sun Belt East side Marshall on Nov. 25.

— Mitchell Gladstone

2023 Arkansas State football schedule

Sept. 2 at Oklahoma

Sept. 9 Memphis

Sept. 16 Stony Brook

Sept. 23 Southern Mississippi*

Sept. 30 at Massachusetts

Oct. 7 at Troy*

Oct. 21 Coastal Carolina*

Oct. 28 at Louisiana-Monroe*

Nov. 4 Louisiana-Lafayette*

Nov. 11 at South Alabama*

Nov. 18 Texas State

Nov. 25 at Marshall

Dec. 2 Sun Belt Conference Championship Game^ *Sun Belt Conference game ^Hosted by team with best conference record

SOFTBALL

UCA takes down Missouri State

It took over five hours to complete the game, but the University of Central Arkansas defeated Missouri State 6-1 Friday at Farris Field in Conway in Day 2 of the Michelle Short Memorial Classic.

UCA (9-2) led 4-1 with one out in the bottom of the fourth inning when the game was suspended for more than two hours due to rain.

Missouri State (3-8) scored first on a popout that scored Olivia Krehbiel, making the score 1-0.

UCA took its first lead in the bottom of the second on a two-run single by Kylie Griffin. UCA double its lead in the fourth inning when Missouri State catcher Alex Boze overthrew first base, scoring two runs.

The Bears added a run in the fifth and sixth inning, with runs from Madi Young and Griffin, to make it 6-1.

— Sam Lane

BASEBALL

UALR rained out; DH set for today

Due to heavy rain, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock had its series opener with Bradley postponed Friday.

UALR and Bradley will play a doubleheader today, beginning at 1 p.m. at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

— Mitchell Gladstone