SUN BELT

ILLINOIS STATE 6, ARKANSAS STATE 2

Three Illinois State runs in the top of the ninth inning gave the Redbirds a cushion as they held off Arkansas State on Friday night at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

Illinois State (3-2) scored single runs in the second and third innings off Red Wolves starter Tyler Jeans before a Blake Burris solo home run in the sixth made it 2-1.

Redbirds first baseman Daniel Pacella launched a solo home run in the top of the eighth, but ASU (3-2) countered with a Wil French RBI groundout to score Allen Grier and make it a 3-2 game.

But the Red Wolves would get no closer, going three up, three down in the bottom of the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.