1. He is the ---------- of the city.

2. I like your ----------.

3. I can't think of a -------- for "orange."

4. The prince received a ---------- welcome.

5. ---------- it won't rain; I'm not sure.

6. A -------- is a narrow boat like a canoe.

7. The shirt is made of ------------, not nylon.

8. Let the -------- beware.

9. The top ---------- of the cake was chocolate.

ANSWERS

1. Mayor

2. Style

3. Rhyme

4. Royal

5. Maybe

6. Kayak

7. Rayon

8. Buyer

9. Layer